A New Ulm woman, who worked in St. Peter, is accused of attempting to borrow more than $40,000 while falsely claiming another person as the co-applicant.
Cheri Lynn Portner, 46, of New Ulm was charged with six felonies, including two counts of aggravated forgery and four counts of identity theft.
St. Peter police received a report from a victim claiming that Lynn forged their signature and listed them as a co-applicant on loans of $10,333 and $24,696. According to the complaint, police later learned the initial amounts requested totaled to $14,500 and $26,664 respectively. Lynn and the victim’s names were listed as the applicant and co-applicant, but an email account police said belonged to Lynn was written as the contact for Lynn and the victim.
Through contact with the lender, law enforcement said they learned the loans were applied for online and matched the IP address to Lynn’s workplace in St. Peter.