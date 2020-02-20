Every year, more than half a million students throughout the world participate in the National History Day competition, conducting research on historical subjects of interest.
It is an experience students can take beyond the school walls and skills they can utilize in everyday life. This year marks the sixth year St. Peter Middle School students have participated in the competition. The 2019-20 theme, Breaking Barriers in History, framed the topic choices.
For several months, seventh and eighth grade social studies students in Dustin Sharstrom and Andy Vieker’s classrooms have been choosing their history subjects, creating their projects, and researching their topics under the parameters of "breaking barriers." Through critical thinking and problem solving skills, hands-on research, and chosen sources on each subject, students gained new appreciation for many historic subjects, while competing to advance to the next level of the competition in March. Students moving on to the next phase of competition will be expected to conduct further research on their subject and carry out their projects with an advanced level of knowledge.
The National History Day regional competition will take place on March 23 at Minnesota State University, Mankato. St. Peter students advancing include: Noah Kracht, Sophia Ruffing, Umayma Abdi, Afrah Dadzic, Tobas Twait, Anja Harbo, Annika Southworth, and Joseph Yokiel for individual projects; Iris Elias and Allie Dent, Gretta Baker and Lola Pell, Emily Winnett and Cecily Winterfeldt, Karli Miller and Isabella Mish, and Tania Aguilar and Cesar Cruz for group projectes; Paige Marthaler, Logan Pherson, Trista Landstrom/Taylor Sickeler, and Drake Smuder for web projects; Carl Jenkins and Sarah Heins/Emily Heins for documentary projects; Yadira Gonzalez and Jack Bexell/Brian Kukacka for performance projects.
According to Sharstrom, what wins is good research into primary sources about the selected topic. As students advance in the competition, the level of competition increases and requires an increase in research in their topic, and in the quality of their product. In his three years at St. Peter Middle School, at least one student has advanced to the state level of competition.
A little help
High school social studies instructor Kyle Hilding, as well as tutors and volunteers from MNSU, Gustavus Adolphus College and the Traverse De Sioux Treaty site, have been assisting students with their research topics and staying on task.
Minnesota State University, Mankato sophomore Javeriah Chughtai, one of the history fair mentors, has a long history with the competition herself. Chughtai competed while she was a student at Mankato West High School, and later returned as a tutor in Minneapolis, while attending Augsburg College. This year, both Chughtai and her colleague, Samara Perkins have volunteered to assist students with their projects, while also gaining insight into the demanding roles of a middle school teacher.
“I am excited to get started with the regional winners to the competition this year, and concentrate this time into advancing their projects to the next level before the competition in March,” explained Chughtai. “I have been involved with National History Day for several years now and recently became a mentor here, with my transfer to MSU to study social studies education.” Chughtai added.
According to Sharstrom, this year's theme brought out many civil rights and equality projects. Historical figures and groups, like Rosa Parks, Martin Luther King, Jr., and the Brown Berets were topics some students chose to research and present at the event. Others approached the theme in a more literal sense, with topics such as the Berlin Wall, D-Day, and space exploration.
“Many of our students are very passionate about equitability and civil rights issues. This made choosing a subject under the Breaking Barriers theme, a bit easier for some, while others took on a more challenging approach,” said Sharstrom.
The projects
For some students, such as Manny Pargas and Franklin Wachlarowicz, this project presented challenges in varying degrees, such as staying on task, they admitted. But with encouragement from teachers and tutors, the two were proud to present their topic on Rosa Parks, and admitted they both learned more than was originally expected.
Hayden Mack and Camden German chose the Berlin Wall as their subject and were impressed with what they learned regarding the wall and why it existed.
“We thought that a subject, such as the Berlin Wall would be a good subject to research because it was literally a wall that divided a country in half and when it came down, so ended the Cold War; a war where both sides were afraid to fight each other directly,” said Mack.
According to German, they were both surprised by the span of the wall, which covered over 87 miles across the country.
Iris Elias and Allie Dent chose a topic that not only fit the parameters of this year's theme, but also a subject which also affects both of them, as active young women in sports. Title IX, as part of the Education Amendments of 1972, “protected people from discrimination based on sex in education programs or activities that receive federal financial assistance.”
As active participants in volleyball, basketball, and softball, both Elias and Dent admitted this law benefitted them, even today. Because without it, they may not be able to participate in sports, as women.
Vaughn Wernsing and Kaiser Hagen chose to cover D-day at Omaha Beach as their subject for Breaking Barriers. While this might be considered a well known subject because of its important role in ending WWII, the two seventh graders came away from their research assignment with a few new theories of their own.
“I don’t really understand why Germany would fight again in WWII, the same way they lost in WWI,” Wernsing said. “Hitler was just power hungry. Before D-Day, the allies were losing a lot, but with the merged forces and attacks from the Soviet Union and from the Americas, in France WWII essentially ended.”
“We think maybe it wasn’t an accident that President Roosevelt sent his son’s troops to another location, (besides Omaha Beach,) on purpose, so that he and his troops were not killed in the D-Day attack,” explained Hagen.
Gretta Baker and Lola Pell took a slightly different approach to their history day subject research and found a moment in history that occurred very close to home. The Wilmer 8, comprised of eight female employees of the Citizens National Bank in Willmar, Minnesota who went on strike in December, 1977 over charges of sex discrimination was not only an interesting topic for the two intrigued young women, but one that would also allow for an unusual chance to interview two of the actual women involved in the strike.
When Baker and Pell started their Willmar 8 research, they were unaware of the family ties that their teachers, Dustin Sharstrom and Kyle Hilding had to the event. Both Sharstrom and Hilding grew up in Willmar, where they played hockey. The hockey coach’s wife, Teren, happened to be one of the eight women who made this important historic event so impactful. Baker and Pell were put in contact with two of the women and were able to interview them for their project.
“We thought having a Minnesota subject, and an event having taken place so close to where we live, we would find some interesting material on the Willmar 8,” said Pell. “What we didn’t realize, at the start of our research, was how close we would get with our resources,” she added, with a smile.
“We learned that all of the women at the Willmar bank were being paid significantly less then the men there, and that is why they went on strike. Not only did it affect the women who went on strike, but also each of their families, as well,” explained Baker.
Through the interviews with Irene (Wallin) and Teren (Novotny), Baker and Pell got very up close and personal. While the strike did not get their jobs back or get their pay raises, both Pell and Baker admitted the Willmar 8 strike made a difference and was a success that has continued to make a difference for women in the workplace.