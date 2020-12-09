Kwik Trip has its eyes on a second St. Peter location, Hy-Vee is considering adding a convenience store, and McDonald’s might reconstruct in the coming years. While none of these projects are guaranteed, all of this could be taking place in one area of town, and city staff sees an opportunity.
“It may be of advantage for the city to establish a new redevelopment tax increment district in that area to capture some of those new tax dollars for public works uses,” Community Development Director Russ Wille told the St. Peter City Council at a work session Dec. 7.
Essentially, if the city establishes a new redevelopment tax increment district in the area, it would be able to benefit from any development within the district, taking the increased tax dollars and using them for public works projects in the district.
For instance, say, hypothetically, that one property in the redevelopment district is paying $50,000 in real estate taxes right now, but then makes an improvement and starts paying $70,000. The original $50,000 would still be split between the county, school district and city. But since the city established the redevelopment district, the additional $20,000 in taxes after the improvement could be taken by the city to be used for street projects, sewer, water, etc. in that district.
As its Dec. 7 meeting, the City Council seemed to be in favor of the move, feeling there was little to lose. The main drawback of establishing the district would be taking away those tax dollars from the county or school district, but the redevelopment district would not be permanent (can go up to 25 years), and Wille said Nicollet County and St. Peter Public Schools have typically been supportive of the city’s “judicious use of tax increment dollars.”
New development
Of the three corporations considering development on St. Peter’s north side, Kwik Trip is the furthest along. The convenience store and gas station has expressed intent to take over the former Anytime Fitness location at 100 Dodd Ave., between Hwy. 169 and Old Minnesota Avenue, Real Estate Development Manager Dean George confirmed to the St. Peter Herald.
Kwik Trip has not yet entered into any development agreements with the city for the new location, as it’s still working out the details for accesses and other needs, Goerge said. However, the corporation is hopeful the project will move forward, and it’s already eyeing demolition of the current structure, as early as late January or February, or possibly the spring. It will be some time before any new structure goes up, though.
“Development is not going to occur in the summer of 2021 for sure; it will be after that,” George said.
The property, which includes four parcels, is already listed at just over $1 million in value for 2021, and the Kwik Trip development would likely increase that number significantly. The city stands to benefit.
On the south end of town, the city established a separate redevelopment TIF district, and it used some of the increased tax dollars from the Kwik Trip to pay for some of the public works projects there. Kwik Trip, for its part, could request tax increment dollars for its own expenses if a redevelopment district is established on the north side, but it would have to prove need, and the corporation did not make that request for its project on the south end of town.
Hy-Vee, meanwhile, just opened its new grocery store at 1002 Old Minnesota Ave. in St. Peter. City staff noted during the Dec. 7 meeting that the grocer is considering the redevelopment of the former Lake Washington Marine property across the road into a convenience store and/or gas station. Hy-Vee Gas is a popular addition to a number of Hy-Vee grocery stores in the region and just across the road is a seemingly sensible location for one.
Hy-Vee representatives said they had nothing to share at this time regarding any new development in St. Peter.
A third possibility for significant development along the northern St. Peter and Hwy. 169 stretch is the reconstruction of the current McDonald’s. While the corporation has not indicated any plans to do so yet, it’s a common move to update and remodel its locations. The building last underwent a significant remodel in 2004.
Tax increment dollars
With all those projects potentially looming, the city could create a redevelopment TIF district now and capture the increased taxes from all of the future projects to help with public works needs in that area.
Of most significant note, a roundabout was previously recommended for the intersection at West St. Julien Street and Old Minnesota Avenue, right by McDonald’s. The recommendation was made when the former Shopko (now Hy-Vee) first went in, but traffic levels did not rise enough to necessitate the project. But if development continues in the area, that could change.
A redevelopment district would allow increased tax dollars to go toward the roundabout.
“Our thought is ‘If the need for a roundabout is created by future additional development, then perhaps this is a way to have the development pay for the roundabout,’” Wille said.
The city can’t just establish this new district willy-nilly, though. To qualify as a redevelopment TIF district, 70% of the properties must be already occupied by structures or ground level paving. It must also be determined, following an inspection by the city’s building official, that at least 50% of the properties are considered to be structurally substandard and in need of substantial renovation or clearance.
There are several blocks between the Hy-Vee location and the potential Kwik Trip location, so to include them both in the district, while still meeting the needed criteria, Wille said staff might need to “gerrymander, in a good way,” properties in and out of the district. But he feels there are enough properties, with structures on them and needing improvement, to create a legal district.
“We’re confident that we can make it work,” Wille said.
There is also a deadline to getting it done. If the city wants to include the Kwik Trip project in the redevelopment district, then the City Council needs to vote to declare its intent to establish the district before Kwik Trip begins demolition. After declaring its intent, the city will still have time to work out the details.
City Administrator Todd Prafke said a resolution of intent would likely be brought to the council in January.