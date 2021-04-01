One of St. Peter’s most pressing issues got a Band-Aid in recent months, but unless the trend can continue, a deeper wound will remain.
For a couple years now, new housing options in St. Peter have slowed considerably, partially because of lack of available land, but also because of ever increasing costs and a new generation of homebuyers with their own needs. The city has reported a lack of single family lots available in the community, along with a low vacancy rate in multi-family homes and complexes regularly since 2019.
Some good news came at a March 29 City Council goal session, though. Community Development Director Russ Wille, along with City Administrator Todd Prafke, reported some recent developments that should spur some new housing options in town.
Wille said he in talks with one developer who might have interest in some of the empty lots at Traverse Green, a city-owned neighborhood and one of the few places where new construction can take place. Another developer, who has been working on a private subdivision in town for years, said he’s seen an explosion in interest in late 2020 and early 2021.
“It feels like we’re on the cusp here of seeing a jump pretty quick,” Prafke said.
Wille agreed: “… it’s feeling more optimistic, and we’re having more conversations with developers.”
In a fall 2020 report, the city said eight single family permits had been issued for new construction that year. But in the last two months of the year, another nine permits were issued, making for 17 total in 2020. Three months into 2021, another nine permits have been issued, according to Wille.
“I don’t know what the cause of it is, but it is encouraging,” Wille said.
Members of the City Council were glad to hear the positive developments, noting that it was a nice change from the less optimistic reports of 2020. But just the fact that this small bit of movement is generating excitement among city leaders is indicative of the problem at hand. St. Peter is missing out on new residents, and even losing current ones, due to its lack of housing options. And it’s a problem with a wide radius of impact.
“If you don’t have housing, you don’t have people; if you don’t have people, you don’t have workforce, you don’t have consumers, you don’t have economic sustainability,” Wille said.
Recent developments
According to Ali Joens, director of homeownership at Southwest Minnesota Housing Partnership, a nonprofit that helps communities in the region create affordable living options, St. Peter is not alone in southern Minnesota when it comes to a lack of housing stock. She noted that, since the pandemic started, the situation has worsened, with few properties going up for sale, especially at the first-time buyer cost.
“I heard from a local realtor that the first-time buyer market, around $200,000, is not available at all,” Joens said.
A quick look at realty sites reveals the lack of options in St. Peter at the moment. Anyone interested in a home less than even $250,000 can probably only expect something small, or perhaps unfinished.
Joens theorized that the tight market is encouraging some to turn to new builds.
“I feel there is a lack of options of for sale homes, so we are hearing that new construction is an option becoming popular,” she said.
There has certainly been an uptick in St. Peter. Welco West developer Mike Drummer, of Heartland Homes, told Wille that he’s feeling confident his inventory will be exhausted in short order. And Windsor Pond, another privately developed subdivision, but with slab-on-grade homes, has finished a third addition and is moving to its next phase with another 12 homes going up.
Things are still slow at the city-led Traverse Green, where just 20 of 59 single family lots have been developed. But Wille said Habitat for Humanity is looking to sign on for another project in the neighborhood, taking a 21st lot, and now some private developers are expressing interest in the neighborhood.
Similar to Washington Terrace and Nicollet Meadows, both city-led projects that saw new residences sprout up rapidly, Traverse Green is open to a mixed-type, mixed-income assortment of development. St. Peter needs housing options at every level, and staff is not about to be picky regarding what comes.
“I think it’s a conglomeration of solutions,” Wille said. “It’s a market, an economy issue. I’m open to any reasonable solution.”
New neighbors
As the St. Peter community continues to diversify, there are a wide range of first-time homebuyers seeking different types of residences. One growing minority group in the community comes from East Africa, specifically Somalia.
Immigrants from that area have been moving into St. Peter for years, and many have established roots in the community. According to Mohamed Abdulkadir at the St. Peter Islamic Center, many of the families are larger size and are looking for homes to match.
“Those kinds of large families are looking for larger places. They are looking for a large unit, for example, four or five bedrooms,” Abdulkadir said. “They’re usually looking to rent.”
But with some adults now living in the community for six or seven years or longer, Abdulkadir said there are opportunities to buy and even build homes. He said he’s having discussions with Southwest Minnesota Housing Partnership on opening doors to make that happen.
“We want families to start buying homes and land,” Abdulkadir said. “For those larger homes, we’re thinking they would have to build new ones.”
Abdulkadir himself has a large family, raising seven kids. He said the reason he moved to St. Peter in the first place was because he found the opportunity to own a home that could fit his family, thanks to South Center Habitat for Humanity.
“The reason I came here was because of this house,” he said. “It was very hard to find one in the beginning.”
City Councilor Keri Johnson had a similar homebuying experience in St. Peter.
“I personally had a lot of trouble; I had to have a savvy realtor to know what’s coming before it came out,” Johnson said at the council goal session March 29.
Johnson further noted, “I’m getting a lot of questions, and one was from someone who is all ready to move, but she has a multi-generational household, and it’s just been really difficult to find a place.”
Councilor Shanon Nowell, who works at Gustavus Adolphus College, said she sees the impacts of the housing issue regularly.
“I’m constantly talking to new people and trying to get them to come to St. Peter, and it can be difficult, because there are just not many places available to live,” she said.
Higher costs
As community and state leaders continue efforts to address the lack of housing in Minnesota communities, especially affordable housing, a major increase in building prices has only hampered those efforts.
Lumber prices have risen by a staggering 180% since last April, according to a study published last month by the National Association of Home Builders. That’s led the average price of constructing a new single family home to increase by close to $25,000.
That has not slowed demand for new construction, though.
“Sooner or later, demand will go down if prices keep going up,” said Ken Warner, manager of Faribault’s Chadderdon Lumber, “but right now, demand is so high that, no matter what, people keep buying.”
Still, the higher building costs has made the push for affordable housing even more difficult. In St. Peter, Community Asset Development Group is building 66 multi-family units (a mix of multi-family and twin home townhomes) as part of an apartment structure. The group is doing this with a tax increment financing incentive from the city, which will allow the developer to be reimbursed up to a maximum $2.1 million.
As part of that TIF agreement, at least 20% of the residential units in the project must be occupied or available for occupancy by persons whose incomes do not exceed 50% of the county median. In other words, at least a fifth of the units must be considered affordable.
But without agreements and incentives like those in place, it’s just not affordable for developers to develop affordable housing.
“First of all, the price of materials has gone up significantly, and we’re trying to keep these homes under $280,000; that’s the USDA Rural Development limit for affordable,” SWMHP’s Joens said. “In Worthington, we just built and sold a home at $262,000, and our contractor said it would be $30,000 more to do that this year – it’s about a 20% to 25% increase.”
Joens said the climate has changed considerably from when she started at SWMHP about 20 years ago.
“Back with Washington Terrace and Nicollet Meadows (in St. Peter), (SWMHP) could build 30 to 40 homes per year (across southern Minnesota), and the last few years, we do five or less across our entire area,” Joens said. “When I first started working here about 20 years ago, the sale price was between $100,000 to $150,000, and now it’s $250,000 to $275,000.”
SWMHP is not a smaller organization than it once was; it’s actually much larger, Joens said. But now the organization focuses on more than just new single family construction. It also builds and operates multi-family units, and in the future, more creative strategies will be necessary — things like new market tax credits, USDA assistance, and rehab lending programs.
“We continue to look at opportunities to create affordable housing, and it’s not going to be the same as it has been,” Joens said.
St. Peter, which continues its search for all sorts of housing, will continue to be on the lookout for all sorts of options.
“I do think we’re ahead of many communities in identifying the issue,” Wille said, “and then trying to come up with some solutions.”