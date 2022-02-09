From the crowd at Hallett's Pond Saturday, one could almost think the winter wasn't cold enough. The 16th annual Polar Plunge featured 288 participants jumping into the frigid water to raise thousands of dollars for the Special Olympics.
The Polar Plunge in St. Peter is a mainstay of the city's annual Winterfest celebration, organized every year by Special Olympics Minnesota and local law enforcement agencies.
"We do it, because it's law enforcement sponsored, and because it's a good fundraiser for the Special Olympics athletes. That's why everyone comes together," said Nicollet County Sheriff David Lange.
This year, participants raised over $75,000 for Special Olympics Minnesota, surpassing the $60,000 fundraising goal. All proceeds go to providing year-round training to the 8,100 Minnesota athletes in the Special Olympics.
Attendance was up from last year's Polar Plunge, which featured 216 plungers and raised $49,000. Over the past 16 years, the Polar Plunge in St. Peter has raised over $1.2 million.
The Nicollet County Sheriff' Department took the plunge themselves, under the team name Nicollet County Shivering Sheriffs, and raised $6,200. Lafayette Fire and Ambulance raised $3,800 with their dive. The Mankato Department of Public Safety raised $1,100 under the team name Mankato Copsicles.
The top individual plunger on the leaderboard was Jeffrey Schmokel of the Tri-County Chargers Special Olympics Team. Schmokel raised over $4,000 in donations, while the Tri-County Chargers delegation raised $11,000.
Other Special Olympics delegations included the New Ulm Wild Bunch, Wizardz Special Olympics Team and the Tri-City United Titans.