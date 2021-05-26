Sacrifice of Le Sueur County WWI soldiers memorialized with new burial markers

On the morning of May 31, 1920, the streets of Le Sueur stirred with music. Three generations of veterans dressed in uniform assembled at City Hall as the Le Sueur band played. Soldiers of American Civil War and servicemen of the Spanish-American War were joined in parade by recent veterans of the greatest war the world had ever known.
It was Memorial Day 1920, less than two years after the Allied Powers and Germany signed the Armistice of November 11, 1918 that brought World War I to an end. 2.8 million Americans were drafted, 2 million more volunteered, and 65,000 died in the war effort. In Le Sueur County, 18 young men died. The remains of 14 of those men had not returned home.
On that solemn morning, the American Legion held a memorial service for the Le Sueur County soldiers that made the ultimate sacrifice overseas. The Auxiliary, the school children and the people of Le Sueur appeared in large numbers to witness the ceremonies at Mound and Calvary cemeteries.
“In the World War, most of them lie in foreign graves. But memorial service was held for them here.” wrote the Le Sueur News on May 31, 1920. “The cemeteries were dotted with flags on which the emblem “G.A.R.” had been printed and each marked a grave of some boy who wore the blue, some boy who went to war not to fight for autocracy but to save the Stars and Stripes and they did it.”
In honor of the WWI dead, the Legion presented a burial plot and grave marker in each cemetery inscribed with the names of the deceased.
Today, those gravestones are showing their age. The stones have darkened, sprouted moss and the names are barely legible. The Le Sueur American Legion and VFW raised money for new stones, and now, on the 101st anniversary of that Memorial Day, the WWI veterans of Le Sueur County whose remains lie overseas will be honored with new burial markers.
"It might make people realize that they're actually here," said Legion Post 55 Commander Larry Brenner. "When we brought it up to people, most didn't realize there were markers to honor them."
Reminiscent of the dedication 101 years ago, the Legion and VFW will hold a ceremony at Cavalry Cemetery on Memorial Day after mass at St. Anne’s church.
“We’ll go over to the gravestone, the father will put a blessing on it, and they’re going to fire the rifles and do the taps,” said VFW Commander Shannon Frost. “We wanted to recreate that.”
Le Sueur at war
The Le Sueur community and the world at large was forever changed by World War 1, then known as the Great War. More than 70 million military personnel worldwide mobilized for the war after the assassination of the heir to the throne of Austria-Hungary pitted the Central Powers against the Allies. Three years into the conflict, the United States joined the fight.
It wasn’t long until young men of Le Sueur County were called to fight. In the summer of 1917, Anton Morgenthaler, of Le Sueur, enlisted in Company K of the Minnesota National Guard at 30 years old. His last words before leaving Le Sueur County were “I will do my duty.”
The young soldier arrived at Camp Cody in New Mexico and quickly rose through the ranks, becoming a first-class private, a corporal and a sergeant. As a sergeant, Morgenthaler was assigned to stay at Camp Cody and train recruits as a sharpshooter and instructor, while the first contingent of the 136th was sent to France.
But Morgenthaler wasn’t content to stay behind; he wanted to assist the war effort overseas. He asked his superiors for the opportunity to see the Western Front with the second contingent, even offering to step down from his rank. His wish was granted. The soldier was granted an honorable discharge and re-enlisted as a private before heading off to France in June 1918.
Through the war, Morghenthaler wrote to his mother Frances and his six sisters four or five times a week. But the letters stopped coming one month into his service in France. On Aug. 13, 1918, Morgenthaler was wounded and killed in action at the age of 31.
The news was a tragic shock not just to his family but to the community. Morgenthaler was the first soldier in Le Sueur County to die in World War 1. While he was buried in France, the community rallied to honor his sacrifice at home.
A memorial was held for Morgenthaler at the opera house, where the Le Sueur Theater now stands. It appeared that everyone wished to pay tribute to the fallen soldier. The Le Sueur News wrote that every seat of the opera house was filled and even more people stood in the aisles. Even local businesses were closed for the service. The memorial’s program included a song by the St. Anne’s School girls chorus, sermons by the reverend on the themes of patriotism and democracy overcoming autocracy and finally a song by the St. Anne’s and public school choruses encouraging attendees to buy war bonds.
“Although there have been many casualties before in our forces, this was the first death of any of the boys of this community and it made the war seem much nearer,” the newspaper wrote on Sept. 25, 1918.
Soldier boys sacrifice
As the Great War lurched forward in fall 2018, news of the successes of American and allied troops traveled from overseas to the Le Sueur community. Under a column titled “Le Sueur Boys,” stories and photos of local soldiers in Europe were shared with the community. The servicemen also shared letters, telling the community of what life was like abroad.
“Just a few lines to let you know I arrived overseas safely and am somewhere in France,” wrote Arthur Diegnau, of Tyrone Township, Sept. 18, 1918. “I am fine and I enjoyed the trip overseas. I did not get sea sick, we had too good a time. We played cards, checkers and read story books. We also had lectures and played horse shoe. The band played in the afternoons.”
At the same time, the war was reaching its end and newsmen anticipated the defeat of German forces. But the optimistic news of a retreating German army was countered by reports of losses at home. In the months following Morgenthaler’s death, 17 more young men would lose their lives.
The month of September brought word of the death of Pvt. Paul Bratsch, 24, of Le Sueur, and the 357th infantry regiment, 90th division of the U.S. Army. Bratsch registered on June 6, 1917 and spent just 7-10 days in active service in France before he was killed in action on Sept. 14, 1918.
PFC Ray Dressel, 26, of Le Sueur, who served with the American Expeditionary Forces (AEF) in Company E of the 315th Engineer Regiment of the 90th Division, was presumed dead on Sept. 26, 1918 after he was wounded in battle in France. Dressel had enlisted in September 1917, but did not receive a call until he was later drafted in April 1918.
While many soldiers in world War I were killed in combat, disease accounted for a third of the lives lost. Harry Berndt, 25, of Le Sueur, died on Sept. 29, 1918 at Camp Dix, New Jersey of pneumonia. The young man was quarantined at camp due to an outbreak of the Spanish Flu. The pandemic was estimated to have infected 500 million people worldwide and killed at least 50 million. Berndt wrote home often and informed the community that he felt healthy but fell ill shortly after.
The costs of war weighed heavily on the community, but few in Le Sueur County had lost as much as the Baumann family. Albert and Emelie Baumann, of Le Sueur, were the parents of eight boys and three girls. Two of their sons, Albert Berthold Baumann and Walter Baumann, would die in combat.
Pvt. Albert Baumann of the 102nd regiment, 26th division of the U.S. Army was eager to serve his country and left his job at his brother Paul’s grocery store to enlist below the draft age at just 20 years old. He was killed in action in France on Sept. 27, 1918 at 21. Baumann’s work at the grocery store endeared him to the Le Sueur community.
“This briefly is the story of the life of one whom about all the people in Le Sueur knew,” wrote an obituary. “He was a minor when he responded to the call of country. The call for humanity early was heard, and he responded with a willingness characteristic of the young American in countless numbers who today are fighting overseas.”
Tragedy continued to strike the Baumann family. In the December after Albert’s death, his mother Emelie Baumann died. Then in January, Albert Sr. learned through telegram that his 23-year-old son Walter was missing in action in France on Oct. 1, 1918 and was recorded dead on Nov. 11, 1918—- the same day World War 1 came to an end.
“His father has received no information as to what had become of him or how he rejoined the ranks of our representatives on the field of battle,” said the St. Peter Free Press in Jan. 4, 1919. “The fact that his death occurred on Nov. 11 makes it doubly sad. The Baumann family have seen a sad year in 1918.”
Many more men who were beloved by their community sacrificed their lives. Pvt Erwin Pinney, 22, was a member of the family firm O.A. Pinney and Sons and managed a farm with his father and brother before he left Le Sueur in Aug. 1918. Pinney was to arrive at the European theater, but died on the ocean of measles and pneumonia in Oct. 13, 1918.
“He was a wide-awaker, successful, progressive farmer interested in all new improvements in the system of farming and a strong industrious boy with a deep love of fun,” wrote an obituary. “His death at the age of twenty-two years comes as a shock to all who knew him.”
PFC Joseph Fox, 22, of Cleveland, was described as a well-liked and popular young man and served with the 42nd Infantry Rainbow Division when he was killed in action in France on Oct. 15, 1918.
Pvt. William Nuessmeier also served in the Rainbow Division under Company G of the 165th infantry and died less than a month after his 21st birthday after being wounded in action in the Argonne Forest in France. His remains were eventually recovered and shipped to Le Sueur County after being held in France for 2.5 years.
Nuessmeier’s funeral drew an estimated 1,500 people from Le Sueur County and the surrounding area.
“It is doubtful if a larger number of persons ever gathered at any point in the county to do honor and pay last respects to a deceased soldier of the great World War, than were present in the Dresselville church last Sunday afternoon for the funeral of William George Nuessmeier whose remains arrived from France last week,” wrote The Leader Democratic in Aug. 4, 1921.
More worthy men gave their lives as the war inched to an end. PFC Levi Lefto was 30 years old when he died of disease, but led a valiant life. Lefto was reported to have served in four of the hardest battles in France before dying at Verdun.
Pvt. Thomas Burns, of the 328th Infantry regiment of the 82nd division of the U.S. Army, gave his life in combat at the age of 25 in France. The Tyrone Township native died a soldier’s death that his mother Hannah Burns was proud of.
“He was a worthy and deserving young man,” wrote Burns’ obituary. “One who met death over in France, a few days previous to the time his mother said ‘It is an honor to die as a soldier fighting for one’s country.'”
Aftermath of war
Battles were won and the costs were great, but on Nov. 11, the Le Sueur community and the U.S. at large finally received the news it was waiting for. The fighting was over and the German Empire was defeated. In the Nov. 25th edition of the Le Sueur News, a headline rang “The new flag of Germany is yellow.”
Though the war quelled, some men would not make it back home. Pvt. Arthur Diegnau of Tyrone Township was 26 when he died of pneumonia overseas. It was seven days after the armistice on Nov. 19, 1918. Two more soldiers, Pvt. William Schrank and Pvt. Arthur Huber died after the war. Schrank was 27 at the time of his death in 1891 while Huber was just 19 when he enlisted and 21 upon his death on Jan. 22, 1920.
After the war, there was still work to be done. The remains of the fallen were shipped back to the states after the war, but many were buried in France. In the years following, gold star mothers of Le Sueur County, including Frances Morgenthaler, mother of Anton Morgenthaler, Amelia Fox, mother of Joseph Fox, and Hannah Burns, mother of Thomas Burns, joined 120 gold star mothers to pay last respects to their children. More than 10 years after World War 1, Morgenthaler pilgrimaged to Belleveau Cemetery in France. Her son's grave was one of 2,689 that stood in a row on the cemetery grounds.
Those at home memorialized the dead with the burial markers that have sat Mound and Calvary Cemeteries ever since. At the time, the Le Sueur News declared that “The salute and the ceremony ended. But not the lesson, not the custom. These will last forever.”
The American Legion and VFW hope to keep that promise alive over a century later.