On Feb. 14, the St. Peter City Council approved resolutions to apply for a Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) grant to repair and replace the roof on Parkview Manor and expand the city’s ADA Enhancement Program to finance accessibility measures in all commercial districts within St. Peter.
Parkview Manor grant
The city of St. Peter is turning to the state of Minnesota for help financing roof and HVAC repairs for a local low-income and senior apartment complex.
Josh Hollerich, an underwriter for the Southwest Minnesota Housing Partnership, told the council in a public hearing that the roof and air exchange equipment were in need of replacement. The equipment managing internal air quality dates back to when the building was constructed in the 1970s. At this stage, parts of the air system have completely broken down and can’t be repaired, due to their age.
The roof at Parkview Manor is also showing wear and tear. It was last replaced after the tornado of 1998 and is in need of repair to prevent moisture leakage, said Hollerich.
For many residents, Parkview Manor is their only housing option in the city of St. Peter. The average income among residents is around $18,000 per year, while rental priority is given to people over the age of 55. Executive Director Michelle Connor said that turnover was rare, and in many cases, an apartment only opens up if a resident has died.
To finance the roof and HVAC replacement, the city is readying an application for $500,000 from DEED’s Small Cities Development Program (SCDP). The 10-year, 0% interest deferred loan accounts for two thirds of the $750,000 estimated project cost. The St. Peter Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA) would chip in the remaining $250,000.
Each year, 10% of the principal balance of the SCDP loan is forgiven. If the city maintains ownership for the full decade, no repayment is required to state, meaning St. Peter’s general and utility funds would be unaffected by the project.
The St. Peter Council approved a resolution in support of applying for financing from the SCDP after the public hearing. There were no members of the public that wished to speak during the hearing.
“These are very low income people that really need this kind of housing that’s been utilized within St. Peter since the 1970s,” said City Administrator Todd Prafke. “It’s a very important project in our community, and I think the state will see that as well.”
Accessibility grant expansion
One of St. Peter’s more unique and recent programs has been renewed for the next year, and more businesses will be eligible to apply than ever before.
In 2020, the city of St. Peter established the Accessibility Enhancement Grant Program, designed to finance developments in downtown St. Peter that would make businesses more disability-friendly under the guidelines of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Over the past two years, the program has provided eight businesses in the Central Business District with forgivable loans to finance improvements that enhance building accessibility. The loans are distributed with no interest and are forgiven at 1/15th per year.
In 2020, the program awarded three grants to Kind Vet Clinic, Swedish Kontur and Riley-Tanis to fund the installation of automatic doors. Five more businesses (Nutter's/Cooks & Co., Red Men Club, Nicollet Hotel, St. Peter Foot & Ankle Clinic and Arrow Hardware and Pain), out of a total of nine applicants, also received grants for door systems in 2021.
Community Development Director Russ Wille was enthusiastic over the program’s prior achievements and proposed the city continue the program into 2022, using $25,400 from interest income.
“It’s been a very popular program, and I believe it would be just as popular for the businesses in the 2022 cycle,” said Wille.
Not only has the program been renewed, businesses throughout the community will be able to apply for an Accessibility Enhancement grant for the first time. In prior years, only businesses in the Central Business District could apply, but that restriction was lifted by the council’s resolution.
Wille said the city of St. Peter stood alone as the only city in the area to offer an accessibility incentive program like this.
“I’m not aware of any other community that provides financial assistance as a design program to provide accessibility improvements to businesses,” said Wille. “This was driven by the City Council in 2019, and I think they should be commended. I think it’s been very successful and has tangible results also.”
City Councilor Brad DeVos endorsed the program and said the city should look into finding additional funding sources for the grants.
“I would encourage the committee to come back to the council with a recommendation similar to last year,” said DeVos. “Obviously our funding is going down with our interest collections going down. I think it’s an excellent program, and I think it’s worthwhile …”