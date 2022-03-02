City plans to construct a new fire station moved one step further on Monday, as the St. Peter City Council voted to authorize the receipt of contractor bids for the project. Once the United States Department of Agriculture officially approves loans awarded to the city to finance the construction, the city may begin advertising the project to contractors.
The current budget for the fire station is $9.4 million, based on the space needs study. To date, the city has spent $700,000 in expenditures on the acquisition of land and design work.
St. Peter’s new sales tax, which adds a half-cent to every dollar, is intended to raise revenue to pay off the $9.4 million and keep it off property taxes.
The city is utilizing USDA loan dollars to pay for the project. The interest rate on the USDA loan cannot exceed 2.25%, and if interest rates go down, the city could see an even lower interest rate at the time of closing.
“The financing mechanisms will be short term for the construction and long term through USDA,” said City Administrator Todd Prafke. “Two years ago, we had a cap for a while so it’s at a very low rate of interest for you. If interest rates fall at the time that we close, we’ll gain the benefit of that. If they go up, we will not go up. The ceiling is set on that.”
Those dollars will pay for a 23,000-square-foot fire station on the northwest corner of the Broadway Avenue and Sunrise Drive intersection, more than triple the size of the current 8,000-square-foot station at the corner of West Mulberry and Third streets.
While more than 95% of the design work is complete, there are a variety of upgrades that could be added to the design if the City Council chooses. The councilors voted to approve seven alternate options to go out for bid, so they may cost compare potential upgrades.
Of the alternate options, the most significant proposal is to add a sixth apparatus bay to the fire station. The base design currently includes an apparatus bay with five doors on either side for fire trucks to exit.
Other alternatives being considered include the installation of a snow melt system along the rear apron, constructing the front and back aprons with concrete instead of asphalt, installing 6mm quartz instead of porcelain wall tile and implementing fluid applied flooring rather than sealed concrete.
Councilor Emily Bruflat proposed a successful amendment to the resolution to consider an electric water heater as an alternative to a gas heater.
Because an electric water heater would cost an estimated 3.5 times as much as the gas option and require a larger tank, the design team left the electric water heater out of their recommendation to the council. But Bruflat said it was also important to weigh the environmental impact.
“I understand it’s likely to be a higher cost to go with electric vs. gas but, to me, in this case, cost isn’t the only factor,” said Bruflat. “We want to consider the environmental impact as well. I think it makes sense to consider it as an option.”
The council unanimously approved Bruflat’s amendment.
In addition to the alternate bids, the council will also consider “price unit bids” for products that may be mixed and matched. For example, the first price unit bid option is to install four-fold doors instead of standard overhead doors. After receiving the bids, the council could decide to install four-fold doors on one end of the building and use a different system on the other end.
The second price unit bid to be considered by the council is for the installation of roof top unit (RTU) screens.
Currently, city staff anticipate bringing bids to the council in late March or early April. Construction is expected to start in the late summer and end in August 2023.
Since the fire station is a large project, the city of St. Peter will be reaching out to multiple contractors to work on different elements. Prafke couldn’t anticipate what the bidding environment will look like but estimated that some parts of the project may see one bid, while multiple contractors will be competing to work on other components.
“We feel really good," he said. "It's a great project and a community service project, so there are construction companies, craftspeople, tradespeople that are very interested in projects like this, where they can make money but also make a difference in the community."