The St. Peter High School mock trial team placed fifth out of 16 schools at the Minnesota State Mock Trial Tournament held at the Ramsey County Courthouse in St. Paul Thursday and Friday, March 5-6.
Team members include (listed alphabetically) John Borgmeier, Erin Hill, Rahima Jamac, Rahma Jamac, Anna LoFaro, Sophie Matarrese, Paige Meyer, Charlie Redmond, and Miranda Seham. Coaches are Dan Clark and Kyle Hilding along with the team's special legal counsel, Judge Allison Krehbiel, Jim Dunn and Joe Bergstrom.
In addition to the fifth-place team finish, Rahma Jamac and Rahima Jamac were named All-State attorneys, while Erin Hill was named All-State witness.
The Saints won two of three trials at state, defeating Northfield in the first round and Lakeville South in the third round. The only setback for the locals was a close loss to eventual state champion Nova Classical Academy in the second round.
The fifth-place finish ties for the second-best finish in SPHS history at state. The 2012 Saints team tied for third and the 2015 SPHS squad also placed fifth at state.