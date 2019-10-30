The 2019 election takes place Tuesday, Nov. 5, and while there aren't too many state or national races taking place, St. Peter voters will have some important decisions to make locally.
Residents will choose the mayor of St. Peter, in addition to three new councilors. Those living in Ward I will vote for the mayor and two councilors — one in a regular election and a second in a special election. Those living in Ward II will vote for mayor and two councilors — elect two in one regular election. Meanwhile, all voters will choose four persons to take over open School Board seats.
On the ballot
St. Peter Mayor — 2-year term — Chuck Zieman and Shawn Schloesser.
St. Peter City Council regular election Ward I — four-year term — Keri Johnson and Harry Youngvorst.
St. Peter City Council Ward 1 special election — complete term to end of 2021 — Shanon Nowell and Dustin Sharstrom.
St. Peter City Council Ward II regular election — four-year term — (elect two) Brad Devos, Emily Bruflat, Terry Bergemann and David McGuire.
St. Peter School Board regular election — four-year term — (elect four) Mohamed Abdulkadir, Julie Carlblom, Bill Kautt, Ben Leonard, Tim Lokensgard, Bill Soderlund, Tracy Stuewe, Andrew Vander Linden, Bernadette Volk and Molly Wendroth.
Where to vote
Voters in St. Peter will cast their ballots as follows: Ward I at Johnson Hall, Nicollet County Fairgrounds (400 West Union Street); Ward II at the Community Center (600 South Fifth Street).
Voters in St. Peter School District, living outside the St. Peter limits will cast their ballots as follows: Nicollet County residents at MVED Building, 801 Davis St., St. Peter. Le Sueur County residents: Kasota City Hall, 200 North Webster St., Kasota.
Persons with questions regarding this information are encouraged to call the city administrator’s office at 934-0663. For more more information on where you vote or to access the Secretary of State's Office precinct finder, go to www.saintpetermn.gov/where-do-i-vote.
When
Polls will be open beginning at 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m.
Absentee ballots are available from the Nicollet County Property and Public Services Office at 501 South Minnesota Ave. through Nov. 4 during regular business hours. The Property and Public Services Office will also be open Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for absentee voting.