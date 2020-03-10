The St. Peter Ambassadors announced that the 42nd annual St. Patrick's Parade will take place on March 17, starting at 5:30 p.m.
"The tradition of St. Peter and Le Center on this day has deep roots and historic significance. Bishop John Ireland promoted the settlement of southern Minnesota by Irish from the eastern United States in the 1840s," said Aaron Peterson, of the Ambassadors.
"The result is a diverse ethnic community that exists to this very day, with the celebration of Saint Patrick's Day here in St. Peter as a family event with a free parade for whoever wishes to take part or observe with others. We hope you will consider this in your late winter plans."
The family-friendly parade begins at 5:30 p.m. The route follows Third Street and begins at Third and Broadway. Wear green to fit in.
You can buy a raffle ticket from any St. Peter Ambassador. Tickets will also be available for purchase during the parade and at the Red Men Club after the parade. The drawing will be held at 7:15 p.m. at the Red Men Club, and the prizes include: $500 in Chamber Bucks for first; $250 in Chamber Bucks for second; $100 in Chamber Bucks for third; and $50 in Chamber Bucks for fourth, fifth and sixth.
Patrick's on Third is hosting a day-long celebration. It will offer a menu of Irish fare, including favorites like shepherd's pie, bangers and mash, and lots of Irish Whiskey. Free corned beef and cabbage stew will be offered from 3 p.m. until it's gone. The celebration will continue after the parade and into the night.
Meanwhile, the Arts Center of Saint Peter will host its annual Souper Bowl, featuring around 400 handmade clay bowls, from 3-7 p.m. on St. Patrick's Day.
A tradition for more than two decades, “Souper Bowl” showcases the artistry of area potters who work together to throw, trim, fire and glaze bowls in a variety of sizes and styles. Regular bowls are priced at $10, $12 and $15, which includes the bowl, a choice of soup, bread, and beverages, donated by Patrick’s on Third, St. Peter Food Co-Op & Deli (vegan/gluten-free), Lola-An American Bistro, River Rock Coffee, and River Rock Bakery. A limited number of specialty bowls are $20.
And the St. Peter American Legion is hosting a St. Patrick's Day party, featuring free appetizers, starting at noon, plus a paid meal from 5-8 p.m., featuring a Mulligan stew. Kern Brothers will provide dance party entertainment during the meal hours.