Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and hybrid and distance learning models, many children are incorporating more screen time into their school day. That’s why it’s more important than ever to reduce the use of electronics the rest of the day.
Heidi Pierquet, nurse practitioner, Mayo Clinic Health System in New Prague, says while screens are a part of today’s culture, there are health benefits related to reducing screen time, including improved physical health, decreased obesity and more time to play and explore.
“Distance learning and social isolation are causing a lot more screen time in the day to day lives of children, and it’s important to break up the day with physical activity, as well as other forms of engagement,” says Pierquet. “After work and school, have a plan in place every day to put all devices away and spend time together as a family.”
The average time spent on screens is seven to 10 hours. Recommendations for an acceptable amount of screen time include:
• No screen time whatsoever for children under 2;
• One hour a day for children 2 to 12;
• Two hours a day for teens and adults.
While more research is needed to fully understand the effects screen time levels have on kids, parents are not off the hook. Screen time affects adults the same as children. Overuse of screen time puts everyone at risk of obesity, is linked with sleep disturbances and can impact relationships.
Additionally, for kids — especially teens — there are studies concerning the negative effects of screen time as it relates to anxiety, depression and attention span.
These tips can help you trim your children’s screen time when not in school:
• Be accountable. Set expectations with your kids and set goals to be intentional about reducing screen time.
• Be realistic. If your kids are spending a lot of leisure time on screens, including watching television, start by setting smaller, more attainable goals. Instead of jumping right to the recommended one to two hours or less a day, start by cutting their current screen time in half.
• Be engaged. After school or work, spend time each day talking face-to-face with kids, and give them your full attention.
• Put hand-held devices away. During screen-free hours, put devices away or at a charging station in a common area so they’re not attracting your kids’ attention.
• Create phone-free zones in the home. Making family meal areas a phone-free zone is an easy way to start.
• Go outside. Putting the phone down and taking a walk or playing outdoors increases your endorphins and provides that feeling of happiness in your brain, boosting your mood and improving your physical health.