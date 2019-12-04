After chipping away at improvements two blocks at a time in 2018 and 2019, the city of St. Peter will continue work on North Third Street in 2020. This time, the two block segment will be from Skaro Street to Livermore Street.
And another two blocks are still to come in 2021 (Livermore to Union).
The North Third Street project has gone well enough so far, though there were some hiccups in year one when the two blocks from Broadway Avenue to Chaltam Street had to be delayed. But the work eventually got done, and this year's project, from Chaltam to Skaro, went ahead smoothly.
At a Nov. 25 St. Peter City Council meeting, Moulton noted, "(Skaro to Livermore) is the third phase of our annually budgeted street improvement projects. As you (the councilors) well know, we’ve gone through a decent learning curve; in the first year, we hit a few bumps, learned a bit about contracting. Last year, things went really well."
At the meeting, the council approved engineering costs, not to exceed $17,300, for the expected 2020 construction of the next phase. The cost of actual construction will come later, but it has already been budgeted by the city for 2020.
The scope of work includes updating sidewalk, curb and gutter, and road surface improvements, plus pedestrian ramps that meet the Americans with Disability Act (ADA) standards. The road will get a new bituminous surface after the current one is milled and removed.
According to Bolton & Menk, project engineers, "The existing watermain within the two-block segment of North Third Street was installed in 1998 and is an 8-inch diameter ductile iron pipe. The existing watermain pipe is be believed to be in very good condition. Sanitary sewer is a 12-inch diameter clay pipe constructed in the 1930s. City staff has reviewed the sanitary sewer and determined it to be in good condition. Therefore, it is not proposed to replace the sanitary sewer."
The Bolton & Menk memo continued, "Storm sewer catch basins were installed in the intersections of Swift and Livermore in 1963 as part of a project to disconnect storm water drainage from the sanitary sewer. In 2010, the storm sewer catch basins at the intersection of Swift and North Third were removed and replaced with newer structures. Existing storm sewer pipe within the project limits is concrete. Minor storm sewer improvements may be necessary if existing piping and/or catch basins are are determined to be undersized. Removals or upgrades to the storm sewer system, if necessary, are proposed to be completed by city staff."
City staff will coordinate the improvements with property owners.