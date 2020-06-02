Restaurants are finally feeling like restaurants again. The beginning of June was the first day in two months when Minnesotans could sit down at an establishment for a bite to eat and local restaurateurs are thrilled to be open.
“It’s so nice to put food on a plate again,” said Marty Bennet, the manager of 3rd Street Tavern.
3rd Street Tavern in St. Peter is one of many local bars and restaurants that have incorporated outdoor dining into their service model upon loosening COVID-19-related restrictions. A recent order from Gov. Tim Walz allowed restaurants to host limited dining services on an outdoor patio or cafe.
While the order expands dining possibilities, it also comes with numerous restrictions. No more than 50 patrons may be seated on the patio and tables must be six feet apart. Customers are limited to four per table — six if they’re family — and must make reservations ahead of time. Restaurant staff are required to wear face masks, and customers are encouraged, but not required, to do so when possible.
3rd Street Tavern continues to provide curbside pickup and delivery, but incorporating outdoor dining was a simple task, because the bar already had a patio available for space. In addition to state regulations, the tavern has taken extra precautions - providing disposable utensils, menus and disinfectant wipes to customers who want them. Hand sanitizing stations will be available at multiple locations and staff will wear gloves in addition to masks.
Bennet has already reported a busy lunch at 3rd Street and believes that opening up the patio has driven up customer demand compared to when the bar operated on a complete curbside and delivery model.
“People are ready to get out of their house,” said Bennet. “People are excited to be outside with friends getting ready to eat. I had one customer comment ‘I’m glad to have food and for it to not be fast food and to not have to cook it myself.’”
Chankaska
At Chankaska Creek Ranch and Winery in Kasota, opening the patio was an exciting experience for General Manager Jane Schwickert. The winery was not providing any dining services during the stay-at-home order, relying on off-sale wine and gift baskets. Now, the patio is open for brick-oven pizza and drinks and Schwickert said that her nights have been completely booked.
“Today felt like opening for the first time,” said Schwickert. “A lot of excitement from all of us and it felt like a grand opening. We certainly would like to be able to welcome more people, but right now its baby steps and we’re just thrilled to finally be open.”
Chankaska Creek has taken a number of precautions for dining services including providing disposable service wear and hand sanitizer stations. Tables and chairs are disinfected between use, employees are screened before each shift and staff have been trained in proper handwashing techniques.
While the outdoor patio has allowed the winery to expand its services, Chankaska Creek is not at full capacity due to the 50 seat limit. The winery is also not offering wine tastings. Schwickert considered this time to be a transition phase and as restrictions loosen, the winery will be able to serve more customers and bring back its furloughed staff.
“It’s a different process for us,” said Schwickert. “We normally don’t take reservations but so far it seems to be going well hopefully customers will adapt.”
Green Mill
The reservation requirement has also been a challenge for Mac’s Green Mill Bar in Le Sueur. The establishment is more bar than restaurant and does not have a full kitchen and while reservations may come naturally to eateries, it's a new experience at a bar where people hang around for extended periods of time.
“We’re going to learn as we go,” said Mark McMillen, also known as “Mac,” the head of Green Mill. “I expect the first day or two to be busy and I don’t know what to expect beyond that. It’s an extremely difficult concept to grasp in our position not being a full restaurant. A bar is not typically something you would call to make a reservation for. How do you tell people how long they can stay and the next people when they can come in? How do you measure the length of time you make reservations for? There’s a lot of untested challenges we are going to face and will have to learn on the fly.”
McMillen said he was “optimistically reserved,” about opening up the patio. While the change allows the Green Mill to host customers once again, the guidelines and restrictions on service means there are more expenses for the bar and it won’t be able to serve more than the 50 customer limit.
While the Green Mill has faced challenges, the business has also received support from the community. McMillen was grateful that the city of Le Sueur worked with the bar to open up patio space into the street. He was also thankful for the customers that have continued to support the bar.
“I want to thank the community for the support they’ve given us over the last 90 days or so,” said McMillen. “Every little bit has helped.”