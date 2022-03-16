A developer is proposing to nearly double the available housing units at Traverse Green but is requesting tax incentives to make the construction feasible.
At the March 14 meeting, the St. Peter City Council voted to hold a public hearing on a potential tax increment financing (TIF) district to encourage development in the northwest subdivision. The hearing is scheduled for May 9 at 7 p.m.
Housing developer Community Asset Development Group, LLC (also known as St. Peter Investors, LLC) expressed interest in developing 67 multi-family units — a mix of multi-family and twin home townhomes — as part of an apartment structure.
The proposal serves as a phase two to the original 67 multi-family unit project launched by the Community Asset Development Group in 2020. New housing would be constructed adjacent to the existing units with a similar design.
Both the current neighborhood and the site of the proposed neighborhood are located within the existing Traverse Green TIF District, which captures new property taxes generated by development within its boundaries for up to 26 years. The property taxes created by the added value, due to development, can be paid back to the developer for a certain number of years or up to a certain dollar amount, as an incentive.
The TIF proposal changes the budget, but not the boundaries of the district, said Community Development Director Russ Wille. It would allow the city to capture up to $1.4 million in future property tax earnings from the development and reimburse the developer over a 14-year period to subsidize the project.
If the developer doesn’t build on the property, there would be no new captured property taxes to be repaid to the developer — mitigating risk to St. Peter.
Wille said the city will likely remit $1.4 million to the developer sooner than the 14-year period, due to the high value of the potential property. The 67 units have an estimated value of $9.2 million and will generate $140,000 in tax revenue.
In return for the funding, the TIF agreement requires sections of the neighborhood be reserved for low-income housing. The developer may carve out one fifth of the housing units for tenants below 50% of area median income by family size or hold two fifths of the units for tenants below 60% of area median income.
The current 67 units on Traverse Green are already producing more tax increment than previously thought. Signalling the high demand for local housing, 54 of the 67 recently constructed units are already occupied.