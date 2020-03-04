Area organizations will continue participation in this year’s Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign. The long-standing food and funds drive through the St. Peter Food Co-op & Deli will run from Sunday, March 1, through Wednesday, April 1 All donations will be brought to the St. Peter Area Food Shelf.
When you donate in March, every food item and dollar that is given will earn the Food Shelf credit toward purchasing food from Second Harvest Heartland Food Bank throughout the whole year. Each year, there is a surge of donations that supply the St. Peter Area Food Shelf with food and other necessary items for them to offer their customers.
It is this cooperative spirit that makes Minnesota food co-ops among the top contributors to the campaign statewide, said the St. Peter Food Co-op & Deli in a press release. Last year, 14 Minnesota food co-ops contributed 114,714 dollars/pounds for 25 food shelves throughout the state. This year, 16 Minnesota co-ops will aim to support 22 food shelves with a combined goal of 131,502.
In 2019, the St. Peter Food Co-op & Deli and partnering businesses and organizations contributed over 16,000 dollars/pounds, which was 2,000 over goal. With additional help from individuals, local churches, scout troops, and area schools, the St. Peter Area Food Shelf received much needed donations to resupply their shelves.
The goal this year is to raise 14,000 combined dollars/pounds of money/groceries during the campaign. Residents can donate dollars or groceries to a number of locations in town, and the Food Co-op will then collect and deliver to the Food Shelf.
There are 33 locations collecting donations throughout the 2020 March Campaign: Alumacraft Boat Company, Anytime Fitness, Arts Center of Saint Peter, Benedictine Court, Benedictine Living Community, Central Square Apartments, CCF Bank, Computer Plus Solutions, Dranttel Sales and Service Inc., First National Bank of MN, Frey Salon & Spa, Generations Boutique, Heritage Meadows, HomeTown Bank, Mayo Clinic Health Systems- St. Peter, Nelson Printing Company, Norseland Lutheran Church, Pioneer Bank, River Rock Coffee, River's Edge Hospital, Saints Bus Service, Scholarship America, SouthPoint Financial Credit Union, St. Peter Community Center, St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church and School, St. Peter Eye Care Center, St. Peter Family Dental Center, St. Peter Food Co-op & Deli, St. Peter Public Library, The Refinery, Trinity Lutheran Church, Union Presbyterian Church, Valley View Dental.