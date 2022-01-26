There’s no winter quite like a Minnesota winter. But rather than huddle inside and wait for July, the St. Peter community is encouraging residents to embrace this year’s snowfall with the 18th annual Winterfest.
The St. Peter Chamber of Commerce is kicking off Winterfest Friday, Jan. 28 with the annual medallion hunt. Each year, the Chamber hides the medallion in a secret location and releases a clue every day (posted on stpeterherald.com) until the treasure is found. The lucky hunter that finds the medallion will receive $1,000 in Chamber Bucks.
The first clue will be read outside the Chamber of Commerce at 6:01 p.m. during a Winterfest kick off event. Those who get there early around 5:30 p.m. will be able to enjoy a bonfire and hot chocolate before an audience member is selected to read the first clue.
“We always say whoever finds Joe Rollette’s missing paperwork that would have made St. Peter the state capital gets to read the first clue,” Chamber of Commerce Director Ed Lee said. “We actually read that clue at 5:31 p.m., so there is an incentive to be here for the Winterfest Opening Ceremony.”
The location of the hidden medallion is the talk of the town as the search continues. Lee said there are various types of medallion hunters: those that spend six hours a day with a rake trying to uncover the medallion at St. Peter’s parks; those who wait until a new clue is posted each day before heading out with their flashlight; those who hold off on hunting until the clues become more specific; and those who read the clues and claim to know exactly where the medallion is, but don’t care to search for it.
A new clue will be posted every day at 6:01 p.m. after the Winterfest Opening Ceremony.
Winterfest continues on Saturday, Jan. 29th with the Youth Ice Fishing Contest for ages 15 and under. The contest is put on by the St. Peter Fire Department at Hallett’s Pond between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Those who reel in the largest fish will be awarded prizes for first, second and third place.
The contest is free for all youth who enter and bait will be provided to participants. Kids should bring their own fishing pole, but the Fire Department is prepared to provide rods to contestants without one. Hot dogs and chocolate will also be served.
If you’re looking to complete a New Year’s resolution, win a dare or are just in need of a challenge, then the annual Polar Plunge on Feb. 5 may be right for you.
So far, 207 people have registered to take the plunge at Hallet’s Pond in St. Peter, raising $24,000 out of the current $60,000 goal for Special Olympics Minnesota. The St. Peter plunge has raised $1.1 million over 16 years and is backed by local law enforcement agencies, including the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office, St. Peter Police, Fire and Ambulance and the Nicollet Fire Department.
Participants should register before the plunge online at plungemn.org/events/st-peter. The pre-plunge check-in is on Feb. 4 between 4-6 p.m. at the Red Men Club and the day-of plunge check-in is at Hallet’s Pond at 11 a.m. Feb. 5. The plunge then starts at noon.
“That is a great spectator sport,” said Lee. “I would encourage anyone who is not jumping to be there to watch, because there is a lot of color and emotion when bodies hit the freezing water.”
The last, but not least, even of Winterfest is the Dad’s Belgian Waffle Breakfast by the St. Peter Lion’s Club Saturday, Feb. 15 at St. Peter American Legion Post 37. The breakfast is a chance to enjoy a hearty meal of waffles, sausage, juice and coffee. Tickets are $8, while kids 5 and under eat free, and all proceeds will benefit the Friends of Learning Back to School Project.
While Minnesota is hit with an increasing surge of COVID-19 cases, Lee felt Winterfest will be relatively safe, since the medallion hunt, ice fishing contest and polar plunge are all outdoor events.
“Winterfest was originally designed to just get people out and about and enjoying the bold north, embracing the macho weather, and that’s still what it’s all about,” said Lee. “There’s so much fun to be had by bundling up and going out to play for all of us kids of all ages.”