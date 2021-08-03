The Nicollet County Fair celebrates its 150th anniversary this year, not to mention a return after a year off due to COVID-19.
The fair starts Aug. 10 and goes through Aug. 15. Here's what on offer:
Grandstand
Your all-grandstand event wristband will get you into the Nicollet County Fair Grandstand 30 minutes before general admission gates are open.
There is a limited number of wristbands available. Purchase yours beginning for $40 from Family Fresh, the St. Peter Chamber of Commerce, Kwik Trip, Arrow Ace Hardware, Schmidt’s Meat Market, or the Nicollet County Fair Office during the fair in the Grandstand Fair Board office.
No person under the age of 16 will be allowed in the grandstand pit area before, during, and after any grandstand event. If you wish to participate in any events, check out our entry forms page at nicolletcountyfair.com for deadlines and instructions.
Events include harness racing, truck and tractor pulls, demolition derbies and car races.
Carnival
The carnival is presented by Crescent City Amusements, which offers a variety of rides from kiddie-sized to adult-sized. It also offers a number of games and other attractions.
Individual tickets for rides cost $1 each, and a family pack gets you 50 tickets for $45. Rides require three, four or five tickets each.
Wristband special will take place at various times during the fair, allowing those who purchased a wristband for one day at the fair to get unlimited access to rides.
Other events
There are other events scheduled throughout the fair's run-time.
Festivities kick off Tuesday with 4-H general project judging from 1-7 p.m. Then on Wednesday, the commercial building opens from 3 p.m. and the midway from 5 p.m. A beer tasting, Pfeffer tournament and teen dance all highlight the evening.
On Thursday, 4-H shows take places all day. A petting zoo opens at 9 a.m., master gardeners take over Johnson Hall 4-8 p.m., and musical entertainment starts at the beer garden from 6:30 p.m.
Friday features some of the same, but the Wndinger Band will play polka music from 2-5 p.m. and Stone Daisy will play in the beer garden from 7 p.m. to close.
On Saturday, it's 4-H, carnival and Bingo all day, plus St. Peter Fire Department kids' activities, a talent show from 3 p.m., and a bike drawing at the fair office at 6:45 p.m. Jared Graff plays from 2-5 p.m. and Red Dirt Road headlines from 7-11 p.m.
The fair comes to a close Sunday with a petting zoo at 9 a.m., plus more 4-H shows, the commercial building, the midway and Bingo.
For the full schedule of events, go to nicolletcountyfair.com.