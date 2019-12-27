A patient at the Minnesota Security Hospital in St. Peter, who left the facility with an off-campus pass Dec. 19, reportedly did not return as expected. He was apprehended over a week later over 1,000 miles away in Austin, Texas.
Bradley McHorse, 36, a patient at the hospital, will be returned on a warrant from Nicollet County, according to law enforcement.
According to St. Peter Police Department Sgt. Paul Hagen, the department was contacted by Security Hospital staff when McHorse went missing. Hagen noted that if the patient had a designation as dangerous to the public, the Minnesota Department of Human Services would've notified the community he was missing.
"If there is a true escape or flight, an alert would go out to the public," Hagen said.
A request for comment to the Minnesota Department of Human Services was not answered before the publishing of this article.