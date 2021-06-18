After assessing options from all over, the city of St. Peter ultimately decided the best person for the vacant police chief job was already in the Department.
St. Peter Police Department Detective Matt Grochow was recommended by City Administrator Todd Prafke, after a public input and City Council interview process, to be appointed the new police chief, replacing the now retired Matt Peters. The City Council approve the appointment, and Grochow is expected to take up his new post in early July. His appointed salary is $108,500.
Grochow, 49, has worked for the city of St. Peter since 1991, starting as a member of the reserves before moving into dispatch and then community service. He eventually became a patrol officer and finally a detective. He has a bachelor's degree from Minnesota State University, Mankato.
He introduced himself at a community meet and greet May 26. He said he was born in Mankato and has spent his entire life in St. Peter. He also raised two sons, who have graduated and moved on to college. With his fiancé Ann, he has eight children.
"I love this community, and I love the people in this community," he said.
He actually began his career at 17, he said, as part of the Explorers program with the St. Peter Police Department before transitioning into the reserves. After graduating with his degree from MNSU, he moved into narcotics work.
"That was an exciting and a challenging time in my career," he said.
About nine years in, Grochow said former Chief Peters had an opening in the detective division; he was appointed and remained there up to now. He noted that a big part of the last 12 years of his career was learning and understanding addiction. He is a compliance agent for the Nicollet and Brown County Treatment Court program.
"What I realized through that is how addiction is impacting mental health today and how important it is to address those components of mental health and how much that impacts calls for service we have in the community," he said. "Part of the other challenge is 'How do we get people services?' That's one of the other things that really needs to happen."
Regarding the first few months of being chief, Grochow said it's crucial to make connections. He closed his opening comments with thank yous to those in attendance and to the community as a whole.
During a Q&A session, answering a question about relationships with the community, Grochow said, "We all know some of the difficulties recently and within the last 10 years in how law enforcement is changing. There are a few words -- integrity, honesty, and then the one critical one to me is humility. If a mistake is made, you have to own up to that mistake. We need to be transparent with the public. They need to know their voice is going to be heard."
Specifically, Grochow advocated for "community oriented policing. We need to reconnect with our community. We need to know that we're here to listen and to try to understand. If there are problems, we need to know how to resolve them. If there are certain groups, maybe we need to have liaisons to them. That's the change we need to have."
The process
City Administrator Todd Prafke said early on in the hiring process that candidates would include both internal and external.
“Since I’ve been here, the policy has always been that it’s an open process,” Prafke said. “We’re driven to find the best candidate — if that’s internal, fantastic; if that’s external, fantastic.”
The new police chief will be confronted with calls for changes and/or progress from some in the community. After the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in 2020, along with numerous other police-involved deaths, a local action group called for change at local departments, including St. Peter, Mankato and North Mankato.
The St. Peter/Greater Mankato Policing Coalition recommendations centered around transparency and accountability. The City Council was generally receptive to considering the recommendations, though not everyone agreed as to how much weight they should hold.
“My suggestion is that, as you transition in leadership and the other entities talk about this same report, there will be opportunities to discuss this further,” City Administrator Prafke told the council at a goal session March 29. “It probably takes a bit more time to make something work out. I think it’s certainly something that, from a policy perspective, can be worth more discussion.”
For former Chief Peters, it was just a matter of letting go.
“I’ve been in this business for over 40 years, and it’s very hard to retire, because I know how much there is to be done in what is a fight against crime and a fight to keep people safe, but also, that will never end,” Peters said.