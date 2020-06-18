It could yet be years away, but a new multi-family development is possible in St. Peter, and it’s seemingly needed.
According to Community Development Director Russ Wille at a June 15 council meeting, the city has a vacancy rate of 1.88% in multi-family complexes with at least four units, meaning less than two out of every 100 multi-family units in the city are available. That limits options for those needing affordable housing, and it takes away incentive for property owners to keep their property standards high.
“There is not a choice for the renter; there is not an incentive for the property owners to maintain proprieties at the highest level,” Wille said. “We do need more multi-family housing. The last built were the 40 units by Mike Drummer in the Welco West neighborhood near the high school, and those filled in with about 11 months, including people who needed time to move in.”
The project discussed at the June 15 meeting is only in the preliminary stages, and there is no guarantee it will come to fruition. City staff, though, sees it as a potentially strong use of the city-owned land that staff originally hoped to be used for higher end housing, around the upper $300,000 or lower $400,000 range.
“We had originally considered this area perhaps appropriate or acceptable for higher end development, given the separation from other housing,” Wille said. “We’ve gone out for RFPs for realtors and developers twice, and we have received no interest in that.”
The developers, Community Asset Development Group, are eyeing “Outlot D” in the Traverse Green subdivision, located off County Road 20 (Nicollet Avenue), north of Traverse Road in St. Peter. It’s 8.5 acres of land, and the developer is proposing to pay $85,000 for it.
The development would provide both market rate and low to moderate income rental opportunities.
CADG has requested access to Tax Increment Financing (TIF) to reimburse them for some of the development costs. To determine the percentage of TIF to be provided, CADG would be asked to identify the development costs that would be eligible to be reimbursed. As a general rule of thumb, the below grade infrastructure, site grading, utilities, parking areas and the purchase price of the land are eligible TIF expenses.
TIF is a common development tool used by municipalities to support the development of housing. It allows for the increase in property taxes, as a result of development, to go toward the project cost, up to a certain amount. The expectation is that by partially underwriting the cost of construction, a developer can establish and maintain affordable rent levels.
If TIF is provided to support the multi-family development, at least 20% of the units would need to be rented to households at 50% of area median income or less, adjusted by family size, or 40% of the units would need to be occupied by households at 60% of area median income or less, adjusted for family size.
The councilors June 15 expressed interest in the project, but not yet commitment.
“I’m generally in favor of multi-family housing,” said Councilor Keri Johnson. “I think it’s important for communities to have diverse options.”
Mayor Chuck Zieman cautioned that the project may still be a long way out: “When we first had conversations on Park Row Crossing, how many more years was it before that got going?”
Staff will continue to work with CADG on the details, and if the pieces fall into place, a proposal for the land purchase and development, along with the possible proposed TIF incentive, will come to the council for a vote.