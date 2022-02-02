Local parties continued a long history of Minnesota grassroots political involvement Tuesday at the annual precinct caucuses. Across the state of Minnesota, highly engaged members of the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party and the Republican Party held meetings in schools, city halls and public buildings to throw their weight behind issues and candidates their party should take up.
This year marked a shakeup for local precincts as DFLers held new “contactless” caucuses, while Republicans had the opportunity to share their preference for the party’s next gubernatorial candidate.
To accommodate the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, precincts falling under the Nicollet County DFL conducted their business through the ballot box instead of an in-person meeting. Precincts in St. Peter, North Mankato and rural Nicollet County are part of around 70% of DFL precincts that switched to a full contactless caucus this year.
“The DFL gave counties the option to hold a contactless caucus or to hold it traditionally with COVID procedures in place, like masks and social distancing,” said Leah Hanson, of the Nicollet County DFL. “Nicollet County decided to best protect the health of caucus participants and their loved ones we wanted to do a contactless caucus.”
Party members conducted their regular business by submitting non-attendee forms that could be dropped off at boxes at precinct sites in St. Peter High School, Dakota Meadows Middle School and Lafayette Township Hall during normal caucus hours. They could also be submitted through mail or email to a local party officer.
While they couldn’t vote for candidates, delegates or resolutions, like in a typical caucus, DFLers could nominate themselves to be selected as delegates or alternates for the upcoming county convention.
Members could also submit their own resolutions to be added to the party platform. If a majority of the caucus adopts a resolution, it advances to the Organizing Unit convention for consideration to send to the state Platform, Issues, and Legislative Affairs Committee. Resolutions with the backing of five organizing units from two or more congressional districts may be considered at the state convention.
“It’s a little bit complex, because it’s hard to communicate to everyone who might attend the caucus. We have email lists and phone lists, and we’ve been trying to reach out to folks using social media accounts as well,” said Hanson. “We have received a fair amount of response from folks who are regularly invested in the DFL.”
In another major shakeup to the DFL caucuses, this year marked the first time that non-citizen residents and felons still on probation could fully participate in their local caucuses and become convention delegates. Though they are ineligible to vote in regular elections under Minnesota law, the state DFL permitted ineligible voters to participate in party activities in response to a recent decision by the Minnesota State Court of Appeals.
State Republicans and Minnesota Secretary of State and DFL party member Steve Simon have said the DFL’s actions don’t line up with the court’s decision. State law reads that only eligible voters can participate in caucuses. The secretary of state’s interpretation is that the law is still in place, but the appeals court ruled that the current illegal voting penalties only applied to elections, not caucuses.
In other words, allowing ineligible voters to participate in caucuses is still against the law, but the state lacks the power to penalize parties allowing non-voters to take part in caucuses.
For Nicollet County Republicans, this year’s caucus was largely in line with those of prior years. Participants continued to meet in person without restrictions to vote on delegates to send to the BPOU convention.
But on top of their regular agenda, local Republicans prepared for the upcoming 2022 gubernatorial election by voting in a straw poll for the Republican nominee for governor. The poll doesn’t determine who will win the nomination to challenge incumbent Gov. Tim Walz this November, but it does serve as an indicator of which candidates are serious contenders for the party’s endorsement.
Leading the pack among Republicans in Nicollet County and statewide is former state senator and Chaska physician Scott Jensen. Jensen earned 33 votes in Nicollet County and 38% of the vote across Minnesota with 93% of precincts reporting.
Saint Anthony dermatologist Neil Shah came in second in Nicollet County with 14 votes. Shah placed third statewide with 12% of the vote.
While Senate Majority Leader Sen. Paul Gazelka (R-East Gull Lake) placed second statewide with 14% of the vote, he was ranked fifth out of six candidates in Nicollet County, receiving seven votes.
Lexington Mayor Mike Murphy and Kendall Qualls, founder of the nonprofit TakeCharge Minnesota, each earned 8 votes in Nicollet County and earned 11% of the vote statewide. Sen. Michelle Benson, R-Ham Lake, received three votes in Nicollet County and 7% of the vote statewide. 14 voters were still undecided.