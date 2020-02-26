The United States Census will officially begin on April 1, and St. Peter is gearing up for the work involved, including an awareness and education push through the city’s new Complete Count Committee in March.
As mandated in the United States Constitution, a census is held every 10 years to count every living person in the United States. The results are used for representational apportionment in Congress and by the state and federal governments to distribute all kinds of funding to communities like St. Peter. That makes it crucial to Minnesota, and to area towns, that every resident is counted in this year’s census.
St. Peter has had a good participation rate in past census years, but not good enough, according to city staff. In both 2000 and 2010, 84% of St. Peter residents are believed to have taken part in the census. There are still groups of residents (snowbirds, immigrants, and often infants) that are historically under-counted in the census, city leaders feel those residents are important to include.
“In our area, under-counted communities are really just three or four groups,” City Administrator Todd Prafke said at a January council meeting. “One of which is snowbirds; a lot of people are traveling south around this time of year. Another group is new immigrant communities; the census is provided in a number of different languages, but it’s about encouraging folks to know and to provide assistance to folks with their materials. And last is families with young infants; oftentimes, if a family has a new baby, they don’t count that baby, so it’s encouraging them to make sure they’re including (infants and young babies).”
Prafke noted that the impact of leaving residents uncounted can be major locally.
“It is estimated that for every person missed during the census, over $15,000 in funding from the federal government is lost over the next decade,” he said. “Multiply that by even 1,000 people missed during the annual census, and you can see how quickly those lost dollars add up for Minnesota.” Going by that math, it would be $15 million in lost federal funding for the city.
The St. Peter Complete Count Committee has been gathering on a monthly basis on the second Wednesday of each month, beginning in December and ending in March. The group has been strategizing around the best ways to reach all sectors of the community and has gotten that process started.
The committee will be especially focused on outreach to historically under-counted groups, like immigrants and the elderly, both of which make up significant portions of St. Peter’s population.