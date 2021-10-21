There are three candidates running to be mayor of St. Peter in the 2021 election, which takes place Tuesday, Nov. 2. Incumbent Mayor Chuck Zieman and current councilors Shanon Nowell and Ed Johnson will be on the ballot.
The following are questions from the St. Peter Herald answered by the mayoral candidates. Each candidate was asked to answer the questions in 125 words or less.
Question one: What, in your mind, are the most important projects/initiatives/goals for the city to pursue over the next two years? Be as specific or general as you like.
Question two: Making everyone feel welcome is among the items of vital importance for the St. Peter City Council. How pressing is this concern and/or goal in your mind? And what do you think are the best ideas, initiatives and solutions to address this area?
Question three: What do you believe should be the attitude of the council regarding the property tax levy and general tax impact in coming years?
Question four: What do you think is the mayor’s role in making the St. Peter City Council run efficiently, while also allowing different viewpoints to be heard without creating high tension?
Question five: Why should constituents vote for you?
Chuck Zieman
BACKGROUND: 68 years old. Full-time mayor of St Peter. Retired as senior appraiser at the Nicollet County Assessor’s Office. I have been a St. Peter resident for 45 years. I have served as a City Council member for four years and the last six years as Mayor. My wife “Woody” was born and raised in St. Peter and recently retired as an ESL teacher in the Sibley East School District.
(1) The main priority is to pass the 0.5% sales tax referendum to build a much needed new fire hall. The existing fire hall, built in 1928 as a county garage, has become obsolete especially when it comes to the overall health and safety of our volunteer firefighters. I introduced the idea of using sales tax a few years ago when we first started the discussion of a new building. The revenue produced by the 0.5% sales tax will cover the debt service of the new building and therefore eliminate the need to raise property taxes to cover the cost of construction. The funding for construction will be provided by a USDA loan (2.25% maximum), therefore no general obligation bonding will be necessary.
(2) The City Council over the years has generated a list of eight Items of Vital Importance and that list is being continually reviewed. These items are not mutually exclusive of each other. When addressing the specific subject of making people feel welcome or treating all people like neighbors we can always improve, but I think overall we are doing a very good job. I will use the example that upon the retirement of Police Chief Peters in June 2021, I told the Chief that in the 45 years that I have lived here I have always felt safe. I think that feeling welcome and safe has a lot to do with one’s interaction with the local police department and that interaction overall is very positive.
(3) Taxes have become a “necessary evil”. I don’t know of anyone that enjoys paying them. We should at least try to control them. If we cannot control our spending we should at least try to make things more equitable. I believe in the proposal of the 0.5% sales tax for the new fire hall we are trying to make things more equitable. We have a lot of property in the city that’s exempt from property taxes, but the people using and living in these buildings will contribute by buying taxable items. If you’re at a local business, especially a convenience store/gas station, on the weekend look at the number of out of state license plates. They’ll all be helping to make our taxes more equitable.
(4) My role as mayor pertaining to meetings and opposing viewpoints is very simple. We follow Robert’s Rules of Order. Everyone is asked to be respectful of other persons views and opinions and not interrupt, even though we may not agree. Everyone will be heard. I ask multiple times if there are “any more questions or comments?” If there are disagreements or split votes we should respect the outcome and move on to upcoming city business. Over the years, on a few occasions, I have had discussions with councilmembers concerning words or actions that came up during meetings. I would never discuss these matters in an open meeting. Out of respect, I prefer to settle things face to face and not in an open forum.
Ed Johnson
BACKGROUND: 61 years old. Red Men Club manager. I’ve lived in St. Peter for 40 years, managed the Red Men Club for 32 years, served on the Fire Department for 16 years and run the Fourth of July fireworks for 30 years. I serve on the City Council and have served on the Fair Board, Hospital Commission and EDA.
(1) The new fire station, housing and maximizing taxpayer dollars are top priorities for me. As our community grows, the services that keep residents safe and supported need to grow with it. The new fire station will allow us to better serve our residents, maintain equipment and support the health of our firefighters after being exposed to toxins on a call. Low income housing remains a need for some of our residents but we need to explore additional options to meet the growing demand for middle income housing. As always, I believe we need to be good stewards of taxpayer dollars and maximize where and how we use those dollars.
(2) Everyone deserves to feel welcome and safe in the community in which they live. Our City Council has made progress but the job is not done. We must work continuously to identify and remove the barriers that stand in the way of this goal. Working with residents, Council members and City staff, I hope we can develop forums and programs that will address the needs of all of our community members. We are not all the same but it is our diversity that makes this community great.
(3) Balancing the needs of the City and the services it provides to our residents with the cost to the taxpayer is critical. As we’ve all experienced, costs continue to rise on goods and services. The Council works diligently on our budget/spending and balances that with our responsibility to and needs of the community: to maintain the quality of roads and infrastructure; to keep our parks and public buildings in good condition; to provide services such as police, fire, water, sewer and snow removal; to evaluate and consider new or changing needs and wants of our residents. Of course, all of these things come with a cost but our taxes should be in-line with other like-sized communities.
(4) As Mayor and City Council Members, we are elected by the residents of St. Peter to represent their wants and needs as members of this community. A forum that allows and respects diverse and differing viewpoints is imperative to the success of our City and its residents. The more we know about differing sides of an issue, the more educated our decisions can and will be. We will not all agree on the issues, but we must find a compromise that is acceptable. While it may be tempting to tackle world issues, I believe that keeping our focus on St. Peter and the role of City government is important. By making a difference on a local level, we make a difference in the broader community.
(5) I am proud to be from St. Peter and it has been my honor to serve our community in so many ways over the years. As Mayor, I want to be available to every resident and local business owner, to listen to all sides of an issue – even the difficult ones – and to find common ground that moves our community forward. I want to be focused on the role of City government in providing essential services as well as those services/amenities that make St. Peter a great place to live, work and visit. I believe in common sense leadership that puts St. Peter first.
Shanon Nowell
BACKGROUND: 45 years old. Executive assistant to provost at Gustavus Adolphus College. I moved to St. Peter with my husband in 2005. I’m an avid volunteer, having served on the boards of the Creative Play Place, ECFE, and the Saint Peter Library. I’ve also been active at First Lutheran, and currently serve as a City Council member representing St. Peter’s north ward.
(1) St. Peter’s items of vital importance highlight the city’s major challenges. From improving sustainability, to adapting to demographic change, there are many opportunities for progress, and not every solution requires additional funding, or extensive effort. Some of these changes are quite small, but they can have a big impact on our community if we are simply willing to try them. I’m hopeful that we can continue the important work that supports our business community, expands affordable housing options, and welcomes new residents through intentional outreach and engagement activities. Promoting solar and other alternative energies, as well as encouraging native plantings and rain gardens, are initiatives that I’d like to see expanded. Finally, we need to find creative ways to involve more residents in city governance.
(2) This is an incredibly important goal for our community, and I believe there are literally dozens of small but meaningful changes that we could implement right away. From streamlining the city’s bureaucratic processes to improve equitable outcomes, to encouraging outreach and cultural exchange opportunities, there’s no shortage of ideas or enthusiasm for providing a warmer welcome. My personal goal would be to work diligently to diversify the representation on city committees, and uplift those voices that often go unheard. Our community is changing, and we must be willing and prepared to embrace newcomers in order to help them be successful. By doing so, we simply acknowledge that their wellbeing is vital to our community’s overall prosperity and welfare.
(3) I have long pledged to be a careful steward of our citizens’ tax dollars. My support of the sales tax is one result of this pledge. It will allow us to build the new fire hall, which is critical for our safety and that of our volunteer firefighters, while spreading the cost more equitably. I, along with others, resisted the mayor’s attempt to raise the sales tax even higher, which would have made us less competitive with nearby communities, resulting in unnecessary hardship for consumers and local business owners. This ability to look at our citizens’ growing tax burden from a variety of perspectives, while also having the courage to challenge potentially harmful increases, will be important for the council’s future work.
(4) It really boils down to professionalism, civility, and emotional maturity. Being open to differing viewpoints and having a thick enough skin to weather criticism is part of it, but the mayor is an elected representative of the people. As such, she should have a genuine willingness to listen respectfully, and consider fully, each voice before inserting her own personal opinions into the mix. This thoughtful and inclusive approach has served me well over the years, and I believe it will allow me to alleviate most of the current tension on the council. At the end of the day, we are elected and paid to do the city’s work, and as I have often said, we can do more when we are working together.
(5) I am passionate about this community, and I believe I am the best candidate for the job. I’m an effective, highly organized, and thoughtful leader with a strong record of building positive relationships with people of different backgrounds and opinions. My only interest is in making this city work better for all of its citizens. I’m also a very practical person, and there are lots of sensible, but impactful, things we can do for each other, and for Saint Peter. Reasonable progress will position our community to overcome future challenges, and make long-term, sustainable growth a reality. We can achieve more if we are able to avoid distractions and work together on common sense solutions that benefit the whole community. Thank you for your consideration.