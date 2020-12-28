Gustavus Adolphus College’s 80th annual St. Lucia Festival looked different than it has in the past. However, with court members in masks and socially distanced, the event was still able to take place, leading to the crowning of Abbie Doran, class of 2023, as this year’s St. Lucia.
“I was very, very surprised. All the girls on the court this year were great examples of Lucia and it could’ve gone to any of them,” Doran said, recalling the moment she realized Chaplain Siri Erickson was placing the crown on her head. “I was never expecting that to happen, and it was something that filled me with joy.”
Doran is a mathematics and computer science double major with dance and economics minors. Outside of her classes, Doran is also involved in Student Senate, the Gustavus Dance Company, the St. Lucia Singers, and works for the Chaplains’ Office coordinating Sunday worship services. She also volunteers her time tutoring high school students in math.
The ability to pursue a range of involvements is what drew her to Gustavus.
“Gustavus is a place that encourages you to pursue all your interests,” Doran said.
Doran was nominated alongside five other sophomore women based on her service, character, leadership, and compassion. The campus then voted on who would serve as this year’s honoree.
This year’s court included Doran (Rosemount, Minn), Amy Haney (Willmar, Minn.), Bella Nduwayezu (Bujumbura, Burundi), Leah Nelson (Carver, Minn), Zoe Schuck (McMinnville, Ore.), and Renee Troutman (Hopkins, Minn.).
In a more traditional year, a smorgasbord luncheon—featuring Scandinavian favorites including lutefisk, lefse, Swedish meatballs, and Ma Young’s famous rye bread—would have followed the crowning ceremony, hosted by the Friends of the Library-Gustavus Library Associates.
More information about the annual Festival of St. Lucia is available online. See the festival video at youtube.com/watch?v=Hzl-PfUbhLo.