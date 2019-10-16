The 2019 edition marks the fifth Mill Pond Haunted Hayride in St. Peter, and while the event keeps growing, it’s not getting any easier to organize.
According to Nicollet County Trails Association Snowmobile Club member and hayride leader Paul Braam, the ride will have to take place around Mill Pond Park and campground for the second consecutive year, as the preferred wooded location is still inundated with mud. The alternate venue doesn’t change the number of attractions over even the length, but it does make things a little more challenging.
“We say there are about 25 scenes, but up in the park, it’s really one after the other,” Braam said. “We can control how fast the tractors go, so we can still make it last 25-30 minutes. If we were down in the woods, it’s 1.5 miles, so you can go faster to make up for that time. It’s just slower in the park.”
The location change didn’t stop people from coming in 2018, as once again the event grew by about 500 people, reaching just over 2,100 for the year. For this year’s hayride, taking place 7-11 p.m. Oct. 17, 18, 19, 25 and 26, organizers hope to see similar gains.
“We’re hoping for that extra 500 at least again this year,” Braam said.
The hayride was originally Braam’s idea, as the Snowmobile Club was looking for ways to fundraise, constantly needing funds to maintain the about 150 miles of trails in Nicollet County. Braam had done work with the Meadow Brook Hayride, now closed, about 2 miles north of Mankato on County Road 5.
“I thought, ‘There are really no hayrides around southern Minnesota that you can go on for a decent ride,’” Braam said. “This, to me, is one of the longest hayrides around.”
The hayride features a number of handcrafted scenes provided by Snowmobile Club members and other organizations throughout the years. Last year, Braam added a 25-foot long pirate ship that got rave reviews. This year he’s adding a 12-by-12-foot witch house.
“I like building stuff and tinkering with is as much as I can,” he said. “We get a lot of good comments.”
The challenge is less related to the set up and more toward the organizing and getting volunteer help. Braam estimated that 50-60 volunteers are needed on each night of the hayride.
“The volunteers are used in the scare areas or for loading and unloading wagons,” he said. “We’ve got designated tractor drivers trained to do that. The concession stands need to be staffed. We have runners that drive out with the ATV to feed the volunteers. Somebody is getting the fires going.”
Braam noted that getting people to run the event has become more difficult over the years.
“Really, we need more volunteers to put on a show; each year, it’s getting harder and harder to find them,” he said.
But when showtime rolls around each year, the team always seems ready to go, and Braam anticipates that’ll be the case again this year. At the end of all the hard work is an opportunity for the community to get together and help some local causes.
“It’s a fundraiser, but we try to give a little more entertainment,” Braam said.