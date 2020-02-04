This time of year is always an exciting time at St. Peter High School, as students and staff prepare for the annual Snow Week celebration, set this year for the week of Feb. 10-14. The SPHS Student Council organized and planned the event this year, and according to advisors Carmen Hanson and Peggy Dimock, another fun-filled week has been put together.
Snow Week Queen and King candidates were recently announced and they include: Queen candidates Marina Sawyer, Nicole Schilling, Amelia Carlson, Rahma Jamac and Brielle Bushaw; King candidates Harrison Dean, Noah Faulstich, Ethan Niemeyer, Carson Kennedy and Kai Anderson. The SPHS Snow Week coronation will take place during Saints Time, starting at 9:24 a.m., on Thursday, Feb. 13, in the SPHS Performing Arts Center.
The Snow Week dress up days are as follows:
Monday, Feb. 10 - Cozy Day
Tuesday, Feb. 11 - Decade Day
Wednesday, Feb. 12 - Space Day
Thursday, Feb. 13 - Throwback Day
Friday, Feb. 14 - Class Color Day (Seniors - black, Juniors - red, Sophomores - gray, Freshman - pink)
There will be other Snow Week-themed activities going on during school, such as a medallion hunt, pod decorating, games and a pep fest. There are also numerous Saints/Bulldogs sporting events going on throughout the week. Be sure to check out the SPHS activities schedule for all the details on those games/matches: www.thebigsouthconference.org/public/genie/742/school/11.
Snow Week festivities wrap up on Sunday, Feb. 16, with the annual Sadies Hawkins Dance, which starts at 7:30 p.m. with the grand march followed by the dance from 8 to 11 p.m.