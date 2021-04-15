It can be touch and go, like during a pandemic, but St. Peter’s Bryan Holland has been able to do something that many artists struggle to: make a living from his art.
The St. Peter husband and father is set to showcase a variety of his work with a new show at the Arts Center of Saint Peter, “Layered Realities,” debuting April 16 and running to May 29. The show, which can be seen by visitors during the Arts Center’s current open hours, will feature Holland’s new box sculptures and his more familiar paintings, including wildlife imagery and masterwork reimagines.
Of the box sculptures, Holland said, “I wanted to have them be not just static objects, but something the viewer could interact with, manipulate, change.”
Holland, 57, is a full-time artist, who took over a former warehouse building on the north side of St. Peter, where he has room for a full industrial space, workspace and office. He makes his living mostly off of selling his paintings, which he’s been creating since the 1990s.
“It’s amazing that someone who’s not an academic can make a living through their art in this town,” Arts Center Executive Director Ann Rosenquist Fee said of Holland. “I can’t think of any other artists I know supporting themselves with their art.”
Holland’s not sure when exactly he managed to turn his passion into a profession, but at this point, he can’t envision any other path.
The artist
His parents still in Marshall, Holland refers to himself as a Minnesota native. His wife, Kristen, who works at Mayo Clinic in St. Peter, is a South Dakota native. The two adopted a daughter in the 2000s after getting married in 1991.
Holland always had an interest in art, noting he can “remember drawing and wanting to build things when I was a kid.” After enjoying art classes in high school, he went on to get a two-year college degree in graphic design, which is where his career started. But he hit a dead end.
“It got to a point where I finally got a job I wanted, but I couldn’t see what I wanted to do in the field,” he said.
He went back to college, where he got a bachelor’s degree in the field of art. He returned to graphic design while his wife was in school, and then returned to college again, this time for his master’s degree in painting.
He then was able to begin working on his art full-time in rural South Dakota and even taught art as a professor for a few years at his alma mater. It was in 2010 that the family moved to St. Peter, and Holland has made painting a full-time profession since.
In college, he was working on realistic watercolor paintings and airbrushing detailed drawing works. He eventually became interested in more abstract works, including collages and a bit more experimentation with his paint.
“It was actually very liberating and freeing,” Holland said. “It helped me escape those misconceptions I had before.”
In grad school, his focus on wildlife, especially birds, came into view. He was interested in the symbolism of birds, always navigating, using that as a metaphor for people’s journeys. He doesn’t refer to himself as a wildlife painter, though, because the animals in his works are usually in unusual settings or something out of place will be added to the piece.
That topic area has persisted in Holland’s art, but he has also always had an interest in mixed media pieces, like the box sculptures. And recently, he’s redeveloped an interest in re-imagining masterwork portraits from the past — taking a da Vinci, for instance, and remaking it in his own style.
The profession
Many an art major will joke (or not joke) that they spent money to a degree that won’t make them any money. Making money from art is truly an art.
Holland doesn’t claim to have mastered this practice, but he has certainly had some success. He sells his works at bryanhollandarts.com, with originals ranging anywhere from a few hundred to a few thousand dollars. He also sells reproductions for something in the range of $45 to $60.
“Yeah, I was making a living over the years,” he said. “It’s not like I was raking in money, but I could support myself, I think.”
He credits his wife for bringing in a consistent income, while his monetary flow is less consistent, but he has worked hard to turn what is a hobby for many into a legitimate business. He has used social media, especially Facebook, to advertise his business and make people aware of what he does. It’s not the fun part of the job, but it’s necessary to make an income.
“Ultimately, the better you can market yourself the better off you are,” he said. “I have this tendency to think that it’s not just that, and that the quality of the work is important, too, but if you make great artwork, and no one finds it, you’re not moving it.”
Holland noted that most artists who want to make a living from their work are going to need to take the business side seriously.
“I do think marketing might be the more important aspect; unfortunately, it’s the part most artists don’t like to do,” he said.
After renting space above the main floor of the Arts Center for several years, Holland packed up and moved into his own building off of Dodd Road in December 2018.
“It’s this huge and gorgeous arts space,” the Arts Center’s Rosenquist Fee said.
Holland wanted more room to maneuver, more freedom over his work and greater possibilities for the future.
“I wanted my own workspace mainly,” he said. “I did toy with the idea of having a small gallery space up front, but I haven’t quite got that figured out yet. I think there are ideas that could come of it yet.”
The show
Holland said he received a grant in late 2019, months before COVID-19 changed the world, to work on mixed-media pieces. These pieces will be the central point of the show. What he calls “box sculptures” are small installations that the viewer can touch and manipulate to find more visuals and content.
One of the box sculptures is based on the “One for Sorrow” nursery rhyme. Each piece, which the viewer must slide open to reveal, represents a verse of the rhyme. Another piece is based off of Odin’s ravens from Norse mythology. The raven’s names translate to thought and memory, so the piece consists of an old photo frame with tags inside; viewers can write what they want on a tag and insert it into the piece.
“It becomes a collection of these thoughts and memories,” Holland said. “And there are windows in from both sides.”
In addition to the box sculpture pieces, Holland will show a number of his paintings. That includes images of birds and other animals in detailed and graphic styles. He also has a collection of his reimagined masterwork portraits to show.
“It is not what I think of when I think of painting,” Rosenquist Fee said. “His use of graphic design elements is so skillful that even though you can see the work is on canvas or boards, you’d swear it was a poster. I think he enjoys making the viewer question what they’re looking at.”
What Holland really enjoys is being able to make art — not just as a hobby, but as a life’s work. He’s not sure how he got here, but he knows he’s not giving it up.
“I’ve been doing it so long, I love it so much, I don’t know what else I would do, to be honest,” he said. “It’s sort of who I am. It’s hardwired in me.”