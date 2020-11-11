Republican Susan Akland leads incumbent Democratic Rep. Jeff Brand in the race for the Minnesota House District 19A seat by just over 100 votes.
The race, though, is currently within the margin for an automatic recount at the government’s cost, if requested by the trailing candidate. Brand indicated that he is waiting for the votes to be canvassed, expected by Friday, Nov. 13, before making any decisions. He noted that he did not believe the race should’ve been called yet (the St. Peter Herald reported that Akland had won the race in its Nov. 5 print edition).
“We have to wait for the canvas results,” he said. “Everything online at this point is unofficial.”
After ballots were counted on election night Nov. 3, the Minnesota Secretary of State website showed Akland had secured 50.16% of the vote with 11,601 votes, compared to Brand’s 49.66% of the vote with 11,486 votes. That was an exact 0.5% margin, falling within the margin for a potential recount.
As of Nov. 11, more votes (presumably mail-in ballots) had been added, slightly favoring Brand. The count now shows Akland with 50.15% and 11,621 total votes, compared to Brand with 49.67% and 11,510 total votes. That indicates Akland added 20 votes since election night, while Brand added 24 votes.
The margin is now below the 0.5% threshold for a recount, so if the results hold after canvassing, Brand will be able to request the recount at the government’s cost.
Meanwhile, in the District 19 Senate race, it’s an easier call to make for incumbent Democratic Sen. Nick Frentz. The most recent numbers showed him with a convincing win over Republican challenger Elizabeth Bangert by a margin of 59.82% to 40.02%, or 26,165 votes to 17,504 votes.
The important different between District 19 in the Senate and District 19A in the House is the inclusion of Mankato in the Senate district. Mankato has voted heavily democratic in recent elections, and the city was more than enough to put Frentz over the top.
District 19A is mostly comprised of just Nicollet County, with Mankato Township also included. It tends to be split between the Democratic leaning St. Peter and North Mankato against the Republican leaning rural voters. In 2020, that split was seemingly near 50-50.