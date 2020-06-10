A GoFundMe page has been set up for those displaced by the apartment fire in St. Peter on Thursday, June 4.
The page, which has a goal of raising $11,000, had raised over $2,000 in just over a day, as of June 10 morning. Set up by the apartment complex landlords, Lloyd Management, all funds will be directed to the residents looking for long-term housing.
The June 4 fire at Ell-Mar Apartments., off of North Washington Avenue in St. Peter, left the 12-unit complex uninhabitable. Eleven households were displaced. The fire did not result in any deaths, and the only minor injury was to a firefighter, but all households are seeking long-term housing and have lost a variety of belongings due to fire and smoke damage.
According to the GoFundMe organizers, a large number of community members and businesses quickly reached out, inquiring about donations for these families. "Therefore, we felt a GoFundMe site made the most sense," the page states.
It continues, "There are many ways you can help. Money, is of course, the most effective support we can offer now as these households are currently seeking new homes and may not have a place to store physical items. Cash also offers the most flexibility for each household to purchase what they need most. However, other types of donations are welcome, and we are collecting gift cards (ex: groceries, housewares), new personal care items, and, potentially, gently used furniture and household supplies. In addition, a few households had pets, so gift cards to pet stores or dog/cat items would be appreciated. At this time, we are not able to accept clothing donations due to the variety of people we are trying to help."
"There is a lot to do! But this is a strong, resilient community and we are pooling our strengths to support the most vulnerable among us."
In addition to the GoFundMe site, cash donations and gift cards will be accepted by mail at Ell Mar Donations, PO Box 1000, Mankato, MN 56002-1000. Anyone with physical donations can reach out to Lloyd Management at info@lloydmanagementinc.com.
At the end of the campaign, money will be withdrawn and checks will be submitted to each household.