Dozens of starry eyed St. Peterites made their way to Gustavus Adolphus College Nov. 8.
Statewide Star Party was a free telescope observing event co-hosted by the Bell Museum and Gustavus. The Bell is Minnesota’s official natural history museum, founded by the state in 1872 and housed at the University of Minnesota. The museum partnered with groups across Minnesota to host the inaugural Statewide Star Party, part of the "Minnesota’s Astronomy Classroom" initiative.
There were over 30 events hosted at partner sites throughout the state in this inaugural Statewide Star Party, including at Gustavus' Olin Observatory on Nov. 8, 7-10 p.m.
This year's theme was "Moon & Beyond," a nod to Bell Museum's yearlong celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo Moon landing. Minnesotans from all parts of the state were invited to explore the night sky with free, guided outdoor telescope observing, hands on astronomy challenges, family-friendly activities and more.
The co-hosts at Gustavus were professors Chuck Niederriter and Darsa Donelan. It wasn't perfect conditions for gazing, but residents still showed up to learn and have a bit of fun.
We had a good turnout — approximately 75 people — despite the mostly cloudy weather," Niederriter said.
Hazy skies hampered things outside, but Neideritter noted, "We did have ten indoor stations where people could learn more about the moon (thanks to the Bell Museum) and Darsa Donelan gave two presentations about the night sky to those present.