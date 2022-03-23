In the fall of 1972, two young entrepreneurs with little more than the long hair on their heads set up shop on Minnesota Avenue with a dream to bring rock and roll to the St. Peter area.
Fresh out of St. Cloud State University, Robby Faust and Mike Gulden were just 21 years old when they returned to their hometown of St. Peter. There were no jobs waiting for them at home, so the young entrepreneurs opened their own business, the ‘R Home record store on 408 S. Minnesota Ave.
While the store only lasted for a single year, Faust and Gulden’s friendship and fond memories live on. Faust, still in St. Peter, and Gulden, now residing in Minneapolis, got together in town to share their story on the eve of R’ Home’s 50th anniversary.
There were a few places to buy records around the area, like the Lost Chord in Mankato, but R’ Home’s selling point was offering the lowest priced new and used vinyl records in southern Minnesota.
“It was tricky in St. Peter, because they were a small town,” said Gulden. “Gustavus had a very tiny record store in their bookshop. Robby’s dad used to have Faust Drug Store in St. Peter, and they sold a little bit of albums there, but we wanted to expand that.”
Faust and Gulden primarily listened to rock and roll, but carried any vinyl record they thought would be popular in the community. Neil Young’s “The Harvest” and “Tapestry” by Carole King were some of the hottest-selling albums in the store and nationwide that year. The store also carried jazz music, which cultivated a following of jazz enthusiasts from Gustavus Adolphus College.
Once a week, the store owners hopped in their Volkswagen Bug, filled up the gas tank for just $2 and drove all the way to Burnsville to purchase new albums to sell.
“We flew by the seat of our pants. It was what we liked; it was what was popular,” said Faust. “We read Rolling Stone and we were concert goers. We thought we were hip and knew what was going on.”
Like the owners themselves, R’Home was steeped in the counterculture of the late 1960s and early 1970s. In addition to records, the store carried incense and holders, posters, tapestries and assorted gifts. It also featured a blacklight room adorned with psychedelic posters that glowed in the dark.
Though the aesthetic was popular with the high school and college (and college professor) crowd, it also made the storefront a curiosity — especially with older generations wondering what the youths were up to.
“They were curious about these two young semi-longhaired college age people in St. Peter,” said Gulden.
Faust agreed.
“There was lots of window looking when we weren’t open,” he said. “People purposefully went there and looked in the windows.”
Most of the attention was either positive or inquisitive. One curious mind belonged to a college professor that visited the owners of R’ Home for a research paper on the counterculture movement.
But Faust recalled a time when the store received the wrong kind of attention from a prominent farmer asking for more than just psychedelic music. They were suspicious of his motives.
“None of the younger people ever asked, but we had that one guy come in, and he claimed he wanted some hash,” said Faust. “We said ‘We don’t do that,’ and he was not what you would consider a hippie at all.”
After the closure of R’Home, Faust continued to live in St. Peter, where he worked for a contractor, and Gulden went on to own a landscaping business in Minneapolis.
Despite the business’ short life-span, Faust’s and Gulden’s friendship continues to this day, as does their love of music. Every New Year’s Day, the pair get together to celebrate music artists who died in the last year and predict who might be gone the next.
The memory of R’Home lives on in the community as well. For many young residents at the time, an R’Home vinyl record was their first.
“There was a drummer from the St. Peter area who stopped me at Music in the Park in St. Peter, and he told me he bought his first record album from us,” said Faust. “He said he was still in high school, 14 years old or whatever, when he bought it.“