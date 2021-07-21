St. Peter City Councilor Shanon Nowell announced on social medial July 20 that she intends to run for mayor in the 2021 city elections. She is the first candidate to publicly announce, as current Mayor Chuck Zieman has not indicated whether he will run for re-election.
Nowell was first elected to the council in 2019, winning a special election to fill the seat of Susan Carlin. Her seat on the council is up for election in 2021, and by running for mayor, she is leaving it vacant.
“Two years ago, I was encouraged to lend my voice to the City Council,” she said. “Because of your generous support, I have since had the incredible honor of representing the citizens of the north ward. Today, after an immense amount of soul-searching and consultation with my family and friends, I have decided to run for mayor of Saint Peter.”
She continued, “I plan to file my candidacy on day one, and hit the ground running by reaching out to all of you — the people who constantly inspire me to serve this community to the best of my ability. I’m excited about St. Peter’s future, and I hope I can continue to count on your honest feedback, your support, and your trust over the next few months as I try to show that I am worthy of this new role. Regardless of the outcome, it has, and always will be, my great privilege to serve my family, friends, and neighbors.”
Nowell is the executive assistant to the provost at Gustavus Adolphus College. She moved to the St. Peter community with her family in 2005. She has served for a number of organizations, including the Creative Play Place, the ECFE advisory board, the St. Peter Library Board and First Lutheran Church.
In an interview with the St. Peter Herald during her 2019 candidacy, Nowell identified affordable housing as a key concern for the city. She also expressed the desire to support infrastructure and education, while also managing property taxes in town. And she said that “The city needs to completely buy in to the idea of a sustainable future.”
The filing period for mayor and three City Council seats (Nowell’s, Stephen Gram’s and Ed Johnson’s) runs from July 27 to Aug. 10. The Herald will update as candidates file.