The St. Peter Police Department and St. Peter Recreation Department held their annual Night to Unite Summer Celebration at Veterans Park by the Municipal Pool on Monday, Aug. 5.
While other communities celebrate the statewide Night to Unite event by having police and emergency service personnel meet at specific neighborhoods around town, St. Peter has the joint Summer Celebration event. The Summer Celebration included free admission to Veterans Park Pool, an inflatable obstacle course, face painting, a dunk tank and door prizes. Participants feasted on hot dogs and walking tacos while also learning about crime prevention from the St. Peter Police. The event also featured tours of the squad cars and even a helicopter landing.
“It’s a great way to break barriers and get out into the community,” said St. Peter Police Chief John Hughes. “We’ve been very successful in previous years.”
River's Edge Hospital and Clinic was the presenting sponsor again this year for the event. The clinic gives $1,000 to the event and supply 15 volunteers.
"There were an estimated 500 people at the event — a little smaller turn out due to the threat of bad weather and the heat we feel kept some people away," said Kayla Campbell, of the St. Peter Recreation and Leisure Services Department.
She added, "We had great community support with 11 vendors promoting their organization and providing activities in the soccer rink, Kiwanis Club selling food, Refinery selling ice cream treats, free swimming, food shelf food drive, Exploration Recreation activities, bounce houses, Mayo Helicopter, Smokehouse, Jon Smither's Drone, Fire Trucks, squad cars, Minnesota State Patrol, balloon twisting, face painting and Child ID badges. Looking forward to next year — Monday, Aug. 3, 2020."