River's Edge Hospital and Clinic again has someone steering the ship.
After six-year CEO George Rohrich retired in early December, the hospital was without an official leader for about three months, although Chief Financial Officer Lori Zook stepped in as the interim chief executive. That changed when new CEO George Stratton, who was hired in November, started his tenure March 2. He's excited to be here and had an opportunity to see his leadership team in action right away.
"I’m going as fast as I can," Stratton said. "You spend a lot of time meeting people and getting into the flow of your work. On the second day, we had our three-year re-accreditation survey, which we passed and feel comfortable with. It was a positive experience where I was able to learn. It was kind of a good starting point for me."
He added, "The team, the staff, the managers and leadership, do such an excellent job that when it comes to survey time, the person in my position doesn’t have to worry too much."
Stratton most recently served as CEO at Geary Community Hospital in Junction City, Kansas from 2013 to September 2019, before an external management company was brought in and he chose to step down. According to a River’s Edge description, Stratton developed several strategic partnerships in the Junction City area to enhance pediatric services, organize educational opportunities for students at the University of Kansas Medical School and Manhattan Area Technical School, and developed new service lines. Stratton led a team of approximately 300 employees at Geary to “improve patient experience, employee engagement, community relations and strategic planning.”
The Hospital Commission was looking for someone with previous CEO experience to replace Rohrich, and Stratton provided that.
“I think he came with really outstanding credentials,” Commission Chair Margie Nelsen said at the time of hiring. “Not only many years as a CEO but also in critical access, which is very important to us.”
A contract agreed by Stratton, the St. Peter City Council and the Hospital Commission includes a $250,000 salary, with a minimum increase of $5,000 in the second year. It’s a two-year contract and also requires Stratton to live within 15 minutes of the hospital.
Experience
Stratton grew up in Salina, Kansas and was still there when he started his family with wife, Peggy.
Before entering the medical field, he worked in behavioral health care, starting about 25 years ago. His first job was working with adolescents in a behavioral health group, more on the business development and marketing side.
"I thought during that time I might want to get in the hospital administrative side of things," he said. "It became a goal of mine, so I really drove toward that and really put a lot of energy and focus on that."
He added, "I came out of a servitude background, learning that from my parents. I think that’s where I had a lot of my upbringing that led me toward health care. I was able to work around some highly principled people as well."
After becoming a director public relations and marketing, a vice president of business development, and even a director of behavioral health for a Native American tribe in Kansas, Stratton got his first hospital CEO job 15 years ago. It was in northwest Kansas in Hoxie. Then he took another CEO job in Burlington, Colorado, before his most recent venture in Junction City, Kansas.
Stratton said he's proud of what was accomplished in Junction City. The ending was not what he wanted, though.
"The organization had a management company come in, and so at that point in time, it generally means changes in administration, so I yielded to that," he said. "I had been there about six and a half years, and I think we had done some really good work together. I thought I helped the organization as much as I could."
Stratton said he understands the reality for many community hospitals across the country, noting "Financials are important in any industry, and it's becoming more and more difficult to make a positive bottom line in the medical field." Like the River's Edge leadership team and board, he wants this community hospital to stay a community hospital.
"I definitely think, if you can stay independent and controlled at the local level, that’s the best way, because the community is thought of first when planning," Stratton said. "I think there can be a disconnect when larger systems from afar are trying to run things locally. They many times don’t understand the culture of the community, the people and the organizations that has developed over many years."
Continuing progress
For Stratton, River's Edge and St. Peter stood out in his job search.
"We really love the community," he said. "It’s a very well organized and planned community. I think the economic base is very sound. And with the college being here, I think that’s a huge plus. That was very attractive, knowing that academic piece and some cultural offerings and athletics are right here."
He added, "The most important thing was to see the friendliness and how outgoing and welcoming people were. Not every community is so welcoming, and that’s just a fact. I saw it during the interview process, and I continue to, and that was a real plus."
The hospital, meanwhile, stood out as an organization that was making progress. After some difficult financial years, River's Edge started a turnaround in 2013 and made major forward progress as Rohrich took the reins late that year; they have continued on a positive path and are now eyeing a future as a model small community hospital.
"People were very open and very welcoming here, but I also think it was evident that there had been a lot of positive things taking place here in the last five years," Stratton said. "Creating a positive culture, a culture of employee and patient safety, and a focus on consumer satisfaction."
He continued, "It came into focus for me that the ultimate goal here is to provide quality health care for patients and families. It was very obvious, and I probed some with my questions and validated that was the case. The organization is an evolved organization and is moving in the right direction."
So rather than taking over the wheel and making a sharp turn, Stratton tends to keep a steady course, building off what is already working to potentially reach whatever desired destination faster.
"I think you continue on with what's positive here," he said. "Any changes we’d look at making would be continuing to improve upon what we’re already offering."
Stratton also hopes that River's Edge can offer more than ever before, as it continues to grow. He knows partnerships, like the one River's Edge has now with Orthopedic and Fracture Clinic, will be key.
"The second thing is continuing to expand the medical services in the community that we can provide here locally," he said. "Some things we can provide on our own, and some things we’ll have to look at collaborating. It used to be hospitals were on their own and didn’t work together, and I think that’s changed tremendously in the last 11-12 years. You have to find the right partners to align yourself, knowing it comes back to local care."
Overall, the community hospital's newest captain is feeling good.
"It’s an awesome community and an awesome hospital, and we’re glad to be here and be part of what’s going on," Stratton said.