For years, a significant and worsening teacher shortage has dogged districts across the Minnesota and the region, and contributed to inequities throughout the system, leaving students of color and those living in rural areas far behind their peers.
A newly released report from the Minnesota Standards and Licensing Board gives no sign that the shortage is about to change. However, Gov. Tim Walz’s Administration recently released a plan, Due North, that it says could help.
While the biennial report is valuable as the first to be released since the state overhauled its teacher licensing program two years ago, it is drawn from data collected before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Even so, the report’s data clearly shows that even though the state’s new “tiered” licensing system was intended to bring more people from more diverse backgrounds into the occupation, Minnesota’s teacher workforce has continued to shrink.
Less than 2,000 teachers entered the workforce during the 2019-20 school year, down more than a third from just three years prior. Meanwhile, teacher attrition rates have remained relatively high, averaging 11% after one year, 17% after two years, and 22.5% after three years. A survey of 375 districts throughout the state confirmed the worsening shortages. The large majority of schools not only rated the effects of the teacher shortage as “significant” or “very significant” on their district, but said that the issue has gotten worse in the last five years.
That’s not to say the reforms haven’t helped in some areas. In particular, special education fields, some foreign languages, career and technical educators and ag educators have had the highest numbers of teachers with a Tier 1 or 2 license or out of field permission.
Tri-City United Public Schools Superintendent Lonnie Seifert said that in order to address the teacher shortage issue, districts will need to do a better job of promoting education as another career path for students to consider.
Even as the state has focused heavily on career preparation, highlighting fields from the trades to healthcare to business, one particularly central career option has too often been overlooked.
"Education is guilty of not promoting itself," said Seifert. "We sometimes forget to promote our own education and our own profession.
Minnesota is fortunate to have some of the strongest teacher preparation programs in the nation. But without investment in “Grow Your Own” programs and other initiatives to catch student interest, not enough students make it into those programs.
Tri-City United and other local school districts, including Le Sueur-Henderson, St. Peter, Waseca, Mankato, Faribault, Owatonna and Centennial have attempted to establish a local student-teacher pipeline through a joint education consortium with Minnesota State University, Mankato.
Last year, the schools received funding from the state's Grow Your Own program to offer a college-level 'Exploring Careers in Education" course, which serves as an introduction to the teaching career. The class debuted across the consortium in the spring semester this year.
"The hope is that by doing that we can get them into it and that desire to come back to their hometown and teach," said Seifert.
Deep inequities
Another major issue is the lack of diversity in the teaching workforce. As noted in the Minnesota House’s Select Committee on Racial Justice Report, roughly 4% of teachers are people of color, while students of color represent one-third of students, a share that is growing rapidly.
"If we want to truly represent and help model for kids, equity and diversity and accepting diversity as a unit we have to support teachers of color to get a teaching degree because we want teachers to represent our student population," said Le Sueur-Henderson Superintendent Marlene Johnson.
Nationally, an analysis from independent think tank Learning Policy Institute noted that while the percentage of Latino teachers increased substantially from 1987 to 2015, the gap between the percentage of Latino students and Latino teachers was the largest of any racial group. The percentage of teachers who are African-American declined from 1987 to 2015, even as the percentage of first-year African-American teachers doubled. Overall, teachers of color are leaving the profession at a significantly higher rate than their white counterparts.
In Minnesota, educational gaps have been particularly stark. As of 2019, the state ranked 50th in graduation rate disparities, and only one in three Black and Indigenous students in Minnesota are meeting math standards and only one in four meet reading standards.
Addressing inequalities within the education system along both racial and geographic lines is at the core of Gov. Tim Walz’s Due North Education Plan. Walz released the plan at the end of last month, after meeting with educators, students, families and school leaders across the state.
Due North is based on two plans released by the governor’s office last year. The first came from the Governor's Education Roundtable and dealt with the system in general, while the second came from the School Finance Working Group and was focused on school funding. The report highlights the importance of addressing the teacher shortage, calling for an expansion of career pathway programs, a new statewide mentor program to promote teacher retention and programs specifically focused on recruiting teachers of color.
To help students of color succeed, the report recommends the creation of a new Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Center at the Minnesota Department of Education, focused on addressing systemic racism and promoting an atmosphere that values diversity.
The specific challenges of greater Minnesota are also highlighted in the report, which calls for an expansion of programs like Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate designed to provide a rigorous education, and reforms to the school finance system.
In addition to the long-term challenges, the report also addresses the particular strain placed on the educational system by the COVID-19 pandemic. It calls for the prioritization of in-person learning as much as is safe, and significant investments to avoid student learning loss.
“Across the state, we have educators who want the best for our students and are working hard every single day," said Assistant Commissioner of Education Heather Mueller. “We need to support those students so that they can want to stay in Minnesota, thrive in Minnesota and lead in Minnesota.”
Walz backed up the plan by calling for a significant increase to education funding in his state budget. Funded in part by approximately $2 billion in tax increases targeting wealthy Minnesotans and large corporations, the governor's budget included $749 million in new education funding, to go with $649 million in education investments from the federal government.
In addition to increasing education funding more broadly, Walz's proposal included additional funding for counselors, social workers and mental health professionals, and programs to diversify the teacher workforce and minimize summer learning loss.
Republicans, who control the Minnesota Senate, expressed skepticism of the budget proposal and its tax increases in particular. However, Education Minnesota President Denise Sprecht says her organization is fully behind it.
“Our union shares many of the goals and priorities of the governor’s budget,” Specht said in a statement. “We’re looking forward to working with the members of the House and Senate who care about the future of Minnesota to pass this budget into law.”