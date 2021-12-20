A St. Peter man was accused of blackmailing a victim for oral sex and, in separate incident, attempting to kick in an apartment door, resulting in over $2,000 worth of damage.
Dean Anthony Pena II, 33, was charged with felony third degree and fourth degree criminal sexual conduct through the use of force or coercion and fifth degree criminal sexual conduct for nonconsensual contact on Nov. 15. Three days prior, Pena was also charged with felony damage to property.
According to victim testimony as reported in the criminal complaint, Pena wanted to have sex on the night of Sept. 5, but the victim told him no when he tried to kiss her. The next day, the property owner of the residence they were staying at would not take Pena back to his residence, so the victim drove instead.
When they arrived, Pena went to take a shower and reportedly ordered the victim not to leave. The victim stated that she was scared Pena would grab her if she tried to leave and thought it would be difficult to go quickly when she brought her daughter with.
While the victim's daughter watched television in the living room of Pena's apartment, he allegedly took the victim to the bedroom and asked to have sex. The victim told law enforcement she said no, but she said eventually Pena started forcing her.
Pena then allegedly blackmailed the victim with knowledge from the drive over to the apartment to force her compliance. She said Pena had also taken her cell phone and turned it off during the encounter.
The victim said she stayed wide awake the rest of night, afraid that Pena would take advantage of her if she fell asleep. She left the residence the next morning and said she felt violated by Pena's actions, but did not leave earlier because she was afraid of him and would have to take her daughter.
In a Sept. 29 interview with law enforcement, Pena initially denied having sex with the victim according to the complaint. But police reported that Pena later admitted to relations. He also allegedly confirmed that he asked the victim to have sex and she told him "No."
In a prior charge for felony damages, Pena was accused of attempting to kick in the door of a second floor apartment in a residential complex in St. Peter. A witness told St. Peter police on Aug. 22 that a friend of theirs saw Pena kicking in the door. They reportedly said that Pena was "acting crazy" the previous night because he thought someone was messing with "his girl."
Law enforcement returned on Aug. 24 to observe the damage on the door and reviewed surveillance footage that allegedly showed Pena kicking the door. The total cost estimate to replace the door provided by the building manager was $2,545.
Pena's first appearance for the criminal sexual conduct charges is scheduled for Jan. 11, 2022.