There won't be any fresh faces on the Nicollet County Board of Commissioners this term after all three incumbents won their respective races.
Marie Dranttel in District 1 ran unopposed and secured 98.5% of the vote. Denny Kemp in District 3 similarly ran unopposed and garnered 98.4% of the vote.
In District 5, the city of Nicollet and surrounding area, the race was contested between incumbent John Luepke and challenger Bruce Beatty. Luepke earned 56% of the vote with 2,176 votes, while Beatty got 43.6% with 1,693 votes.
In a questionnaire with the St. Peter Herald, Luepke pointed to the COVID-19 situation as the primary issue the county will need to deal with going forward.
"The Health and Human Services employees are performing admirably and working with various agencies and also with other counties," he said. "The other issue is the state being low on money and almost half of the county budget is from state and federal funds. We have good reserves, and I hope we don’t get penalized for prudent money management. We may use some of these reserves."
Both Dranttel and Kemp also pointed to COVID-19 as the most pressing concern.
Dranttel said, "COVID-19 and its effect on our revenue streams from other governmental sources — for example, decreases in our LGA from the State of Minnesota — the downsizing of the worldwide economy has trickle down affects to all levels of government funding – and the changes to our LGA funds can affect services we provide to our residents – the 2021 budget already addresses a decrease in funding and a decrease in related spending – we are deferring projects and maintenance items and continuing to develop efficiencies in delivering services that are expected of county government and/or mandated by the Federal Government or State of Minnesota. The next 5 – 10 years will be difficult – we (and the rest of the world) will struggle to regain the revenue losses from this pandemic – and it is not over yet. We as commissioners will be diligent in monitoring our spending and budgeting."
Kemp said, "Nicollet County is vibrant and in a better position than most to manage our growth, plan for the future and respond effectively to uncertainties — including a global pandemic. Our biggest issue will be balancing our population growth with providing the public service requirements that are not only mandated by law, but also those that our residents truly need. I will continue to listen and learn and work with my fellow Commissioners to reach a consensus to find the financial and operational processes that are in the best interests of the citizens of Nicollet County."
Regarding the future of the county, Luepke pointed to continued growth in housing and jobs.
"Long-term goal is to attract more businesses which contributes to more jobs and more homes," he said. "This will increase the tax revenue, which will help control the levy and also help the county to avoid the high tax list."
Dranttel hopes the county can hone in on broadband expansion.
"I’d love to see affordable broadband available to every household in Nicollet County — finding resources to fund this dream is going to be hard work, but I think it can be done — and frankly we cannot wait any longer," she said. "Our residents need to be competitive, our children (all of us – learners) need reliable internet for today’s learning — we must find a way."
Kemp noted the need to serve both those in the city and those in rural settings.
"My biggest long-term goal is to assure safe and managed growth of Nicollet County," he said. "We need to continue efforts to maintain a balance between urban and rural needs. In addition, I believe diligent fiscal oversight, being aware of changes in community needs and being prepared to pivot quickly to accommodate those needs are critical elements on a path to long-term success."