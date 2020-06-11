A renewed effort to address race relations and inequity, as well as police brutality and accountability, has been sparked across the country after footage of the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police began spreading in late May.
In southern Minnesota, state legislators representing Nicollet and Blue Earth counties - Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, Rep. Jack Considine Jr., DFL-Mankato, and Rep. Jeff Brand, DFL-St. Peter, held a virtual town hall on Wednesday, seeking to answer questions from the community and have a conversation on racial equity locally. The legislators were joined by several guest speakers, including Senate Assistant Minority Leader Jeff Hayden, DFL-Minneapolis, executive director of the Greater Mankato Diversity Council Bukata Hayes, Anisa Omar, former president of the Minnesota State University, Mankato Student Government, Mankato Mayor Najwa Massad and Mankato Director of Public Safety Amy Vokal.
Racial equity in Minnesota
To Sen. Hayden, the death of George Floyd was saddening, but it wasn’t shocking. Lake Street, Minneapolis, which became a hot spot of protests and riots in the wake of Floyd’s death, is just 10 blocks from Hayden's home. As a black man and state legislator, Hayden said that he had observed racial disparities in Minnesota for years.
“It affected me deeply, but I would be remiss if I didn’t say — though I was hurt and I was sad, I wasn’t shocked,” said Hayden. “Minnesota is called the land of 10,000 lakes, I also call it the land of 10,000 disparities. Everything from health and wealth to poverty index and graduation rates, we have some of the greatest disparities in the country.”
“We are struggling here,” Hayden continued. “We are struggling to make sense of this again. 40-something years ago when I was a boy, my mother taught me how to cross the street. On a red light you don’t go, but on a green light you can cross. Right after that, she told me to be careful of police and if they stop you, do whatever they say. So I’m not going to give you Pollyanna's picture that we didn’t know what was going on or we didn’t know what happened. Mr. Floyd’s death was simply a wick in a powder keg in a disparity of issues.”
Socioeconomic disparities in Minnesota stretch beyond the metro area. In the southwest Minnesota region, which includes Nicollet and Le Sueur Counties, the black unemployment rate was five times as high as white unemployment between 2012-2016. The data from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development recorded a black unemployment rate of 17.9%, above the statewide black unemployment rate of 12.9% and the regional white unemployment rate of 3.6%. Unemployment rates among other races were between 3-7 points higher than the white unemployment rate
At a median household income of around $32,000, African American households in the region make nearly $23,000 less than their white counterparts. Nearly half of the southwestern Minnesotan black population (46.7%) are below the poverty line. More than a quarter of non-white Minnesotans in the region fall below the poverty line while nearly 11% of white Minnesotans experience poverty. In education, nearly 50% of Hispanic Minnesotans and a third of Asian Minnesotans in the region lack a high school diploma
Vokal said that she saw racial disparities within the Mankato community with her own eyes ten years ago. A white woman and then-police officer, Vokal told the virtual town hall audience that her view on race relations in the community changed when she ended up housing a black college student for three years.
“Wow did I see a different Mankato through his eyes,” said Vokal. “When I would go into a gas station where I was known as a police officer, it was automatically suspected, if he was with me, that he was under arrest or being detained or I was bringing him back so someone could identify him as a criminal and that experience in the town that I love and the town that I serve was really, really difficult for me and it really pushed me forward to get involved in different work.”
Confronting racial gaps
Plans for the June special legislative session have been rocked by the recent death of George Floyd and ensuing protests. The session was set to address the bonding bill for statewide infrastructure and COVID-19, but DFL-controlled House leadership is now pushing for a new package of criminal justice legislation. Republican Senate leadership has opened the door for policy discussion, but cautioned against quick changes.
Rep. Considine, a member of the House Public Safety Committee, said that Minnesotans could expect some of the biggest and boldest proposals to come from the committee. The legislator said that there were several policing policies in Mankato which could serve as a basis for drawing up legislation. This included investing in community-oriented policing and Blue Earth County’s Yellow Line Project, a program in which people who have been arrested are screened for mental illness and chemical dependency and diverts would-be incarcerations to Human Services and health care providers.
Considine also pushed to end warrior training, a police-training program which came under scrutiny following the death of Philando Castille. Critics contend that the survival-based training encourages officers to treat their communities as enemy combatants.
“Instead of protect and serve, they are invade and conquer,” said Considine. “That needs to change.The police are there to protect people, not to move forward and look at people as adversaries.”
Omar, who is currently pursuing a degree in political science and minor in ethnic studies at MNSU, said that leaders ought to redistribute funding that goes toward law enforcement, weaponry and surveillance to social services, housing and raising the minimum wage to better tackle inequities. She also emphasized that people of color need the opportunity to lead, but structural racism serves as a barrier.
“I think the greatest barrier in serving a leadership role is that I am currently occupying majority white spaces so individuals come to me a lot and say ‘we have this issue and we have this issue,’ and when a black or brown individual tells you how you can fix it and you choose to ignore it, then we can’t talk about how we care about our black and brown individuals within our community,” said Omar. “We cannot close ourselves off to that. I think it’s very important for our white allies to step aside and let black individuals lead because we do have a lot of the answers to the questions you’re asking and so it’s just providing us the opportunity to lead.”
Hayes pointed out that communities as a whole have either given people of color the opportunity to lead or prevented them from doing so. In Mankato, Hayes said that the community had failed multiple times to elect people of color.
“I think it’s important as Mankatoans to have some truth telling and that is that we have had opportunities and we have failed to elect representational leadership,” said Hayes. “That does impact how young leaders like Anisa will look at - Do I want to run? I have seen really well-qualified, engaged community members put themselves out there and, in a sense, be rejected by community.“
Hayes also believed that supporting community based neighborhood watch groups would be an effective way for people of color to create safety within their own communities.
Defund the police?
One of the more absolute and controversial calls to action to arise out of recent protests is the plea to “defund the police.” The idea received new attention on Sunday when nine members of the Minneapolis City Council announced that they would look to dismantle the local police department. No plan of action and no details are yet in place for how the city will proceed or what dismantling the police will look like, but the news prompted a question at the town hall asking what “defund the police” meant and if the city of Mankato had any plans to do so.
Sen. Hayden said that the call to “defund the police” was not a call to eliminate police departments, but to reinvest some of the funds allocated to police for other services.
“The movement of defund is a radical term, but what it really means under it is … that we are asking police to do things that they are not equipped to do and not trained to do,” said Hayden. “So I would like to say for every dollar we spend on law enforcement, we should spend three in the community. We should defund the police budget not to eradicate them; give them the empathetic training that they need to de-escalate and protect people and take that money and fund the community. Make sure that we fund good schools, fund the SNAP program, work with people to make sure they’re not in the situation where they feel they have to make poor choices.”
Mayor Masaad, of Mankato, said that she had not discussed the idea. However, Public Safety Director Vokal came out in support of redirecting money from the law enforcement budget to other community services.
“For a long time, those of us in public safety have been saying we are not trained to handle the situations that are presented to us,” said Vokal. “There are programs we use in Blue Earth County that connect people to resources and we have seen incredible success out of those programs of getting people resources and services that they need and we just are not able to provide nor trained to provide. We are a public safety department and I like to point that out. We have done a lot of work that is not about law enforcement, that is not about just our fire service, but bolstering the community. We’ve done a lot of work in the mobile home community to get people services to live in affordable housing where they want to live and get them so they are safe and helped.
“I’ll take a lot of heat for this, but yes some of our money can go to other resources that are very important,” she continued. “Sometimes I like to say that when people talk about traditional law enforcement is we’re the tip of the spear, but everything upriver is education and employment and food security and housing security and when we put some of our resources to that, that puts people in a healthy position in life and gives people that equity where we really need it.”