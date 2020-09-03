The St. Peter City Council continued its discussion on potentially allowing beekeeping in city limits during a goal session Aug. 31, but there was still no clear consensus after another hour of back and forth.
Beekeeping is currently not allowed in St. Peter city limits, and an attempt to allow the practice was voted down by the City Council in 2017. But the buzz returned this year, as a new City Council has expressed willingness to at least reconsider the request to allow the operation of hives in city limits.
One of the residents who advocated for the bees in 2017, Emily Bruflat, is now on the City Council and was the impetus behind restarting the conversation now. There are only two council members — Councilor Stephen Grams and Mayor Chuck Zieman — on the council now that we’re on the council last time the topic was broached; both Grams and Zieman voted against the ordinance change in 2017.
Grams and Zieman, along with Councilor Ed Johnson, are still against the measure. Councilors Bruflat, Brad DeVos and Shanon Nowell have all expressed interest in changing the ordinance to allow honeybees, with Bruflat providing the biggest push.
Councilor Keri Johnson, then, may be the deciding vote. She has not expressed direct opposition to beekeeping in city limits, but she has indicated a concern about making this new exception to city animal/insect rules when she has not heard from many constituents on the matter.
“For me to vote for this, I would need to hear from people that support it,” she said at the council meeting Aug. 31. “It just impacts so few; I’m not seeing the bigger positive impact.”
When the discussion was brought to the table in 2017, councilors Susan Carlin and John Kvamme were both in favor of the ordinance change. They did their best to refute the concerns of the other council members, but ultimately four out of six present at the vote remained against
A couple of the council members were concerned about bees stinging neighbors or residents who have allergies. Two others brought a new objection: that honeybees harm the native pollinator population through competition for food.
“European honeybees are not native to this country,” former Councilor and now state Rep. Jeff Brand said in 2017. He read studies that said honeybees compete with native populations for food and introduce diseases into native pollinator populations. He read advice from The Xerces Society, advising policy makers “to consider potential impacts when considering placing of apiaries on public lands.”
Councilor Grams also cited those studies and reiterated that point during the new council’s discussion on honeybees at the Aug. 3 work session. However, Bruflat countered that point at the Aug. 31 discussion, noting that she had talked to a number of people, including experts in the field.
“The consensus I’m finding is that having honeybees in city limits does not pose enough of a threat to native pollinators to not preserve honeybees,” she said. “And we’re not talking abut 100 people; we’re talking about probably a handful of people that would go through the process to get a permit and do this.”
Grams actually agreed that honeybees in St. Peter aren’t likely to have a big impact on the native pollinator population. However, he was still against the change, because he doesn’t want to open up ordinances to allow more types of animals and insects in the community, concerned that allowing honeybees could easily lead to more problems.
Under city staff’s proposal, if the council voted to allow beekeeping in the city, it would be under a permitted process. Residents would have to pay an annual fee to keep the permit, and they would need to pay for an inspection of their property, which would check to make sure they are set up and trained properly to handle the honeybees.
Given that there was still no clear consensus at the Aug. 31 goal session, City Administrator Todd Prafke was advised to put the topic on the next goal session, giving a few months time for councilors to continue mulling over the topic and potentially hear from constituents before talking it out again.