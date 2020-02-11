Southern Minnesota Municipal Power Agency (SMMPA) today announced its plan to reshape its generation portfolio through the retirement of the Sherco 3 coal-fired power plant and replacement primarily with wind and solar generation. SMMPA is the sole electricity provider for the city of St. Peter.
The plan would result in a 90% reduction in CO2 emissions from 2005 levels and 80% carbon-free energy on an annual basis in 2030.
“We have a unique opportunity to reimagine SMMPA and are excited to take the Agency in this new direction,” said Dave Geschwind, Executive Director and CEO. “We will be taking our commitment to sustainability to a new level while maintaining our legacy of reliability and affordability.”
SMMPA currently owns 41% of the 900-megawatt Sherco 3 coal-fired generating unit located in Becker, Minnesota. Sherco 3’s majority owner, Xcel Energy, announced plans in 2019 to retire the plant in 2030. SMMPA expects all its outstanding debt on Sherco 3 will be paid off in 2027.
Natural gas and other non-coal fossil-fueled generation will continue to play an important role in maintaining reliability for SMMPA’s members. The Agency expects these facilities to provide a relatively small percentage of its energy needs on an annual basis, but to continue to facilitate the increase in intermittent renewable resources, like wind and solar, while maintaining reliability and affordability.
“SMMPA’s member communities support this strategic initiative to reduce carbon emissions,” said Joe Hoffman, SMMPA Board President and Preston Public Utilities general manager. “We are excited about capturing this opportunity to address important environmental objectives while maintaining an affordable energy supply.”
Geschwind cautions that there are still important decisions to be made. “While we are optimistic that technological breakthroughs are on the horizon, the cost of achieving the last 10-20% reduction in carbon emissions in the power sector is currently projected to be prohibitively high with today’s technology. We believe society will need to evaluate whether further reductions beyond 80% in this sector are the most economical and practical path to deep carbon reductions economy-wide.”