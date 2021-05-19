A Nicollet man reportedly sustained life threatening injuries when the car he was riding in collided with another vehicle at a highway and county road intersection in rural Blue Earth County.
Bradley Lawrence Darling, 31, of Nicollet, a passenger in a 1998 Chevrolet Camaro, was sent to MCHS Mankato with what the State Patrol called life threatening injuries. The driver of that car, Christopher Logan Stolt, 30, of Nicollet, was reportedly uninjured. The driver of the other vehicle involved, Erin Michelle Zempel, 27, of Delevan, was also injured.
According to the report, the Camaro was eastbound on County Road 8, and Zempel's 2019 Ford Escape was northbound on Hwy. 22 when the vehicles collided at the intersection of the two roads. The crash took place at about 6:26 a.m. Wednesday in Decoria Township, south of Mankato.
The report stated that Darling and Stolt were not wearing their seat belts. Zempel was wearing hers.