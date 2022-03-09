Lucky Lure Kitchen Manager Ryan White and owner Barb Dillon stand outside the pizzaria’s second location in Cleveland. Business is already double what staff anticipated. (Carson Hughes photos/southernminn.com)
Whether you’re in a nearby town, rural township, at a lake access or even ice fishing out on the lake, a fresh pizza is only a phone call away in the Cleveland area, thanks to the delivery service of Lucky Lure Pizzaria.
For the past nine years, owner Barb Dillon has operated the Lucky Lure in Madison Lake. Now, Dillon has added a second location on 410 Broadway St. in Cleveland to meet the demand for Italian food in the city and surrounding areas. The restaurant had a soft opening on March 1 and officially opened its doors last Friday.
Kitchen Manager Ryan White said an expansion was due when the Madison Lake location stretched their delivery service into the Cleveland area and heightened customer demand put a strain on the restaurant.
“Our range got extended in a sense. Over in [Madison Lake], we delivered all the way to Eagle Lake and Elysian and then we eventually trickled down into Cleveland, and it was definitely getting busy to the point where we couldn't keep up with deliveries over here, especially for the north side of Lake Washington,” said White. “We wanted to expand over to this area here to accommodate St. Peter and some of those rural small towns.”
The new Cleveland location will be able to deliver their menu of pizza, pasta, sandwiches, pitas, salads, appetizers and deserts to the local Cleveland area, most of St. Peter and rural St. Peter, Le Center, Ottawa, rural Le Sueur County and the north side of the Jefferson, German and Washington Lakes.
Lucky Lure’s delivery service is intended to accommodate the needs of its rural and lakeside customers. The restaurant is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and currently offers orders by phone and online, carry out and delivery. A dine-in service like the one at the Madison Lake location is expected to be incorporated at Cleveland in two or three months.
“I don’t know a lot of places that deliver rural, period, so the fact that we’ll even deliver out to fish houses during ice fishing season is one thing that stands out. Even if someone is fishing out on Lake Emily or fishing right out on the ice,” said White. ”When [Dillon] first started delivering out to lakes, I had a bait shop at the time, and we went out fishing for the first time and we got a 12-pack of beer and a pizza delivered right out to our fish house.”
Though only a week in, business is surprisingly successful at the Lucky Lure. Sales are currently double what they anticipated.