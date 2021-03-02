The Minnesota Department of Transportation is developing designs for a reconstruction of Hwy. 22 between St. Peter and Mankato, and a bike trail is still part of the conversation.
Forrest Hasty and Anne Wolf, of MnDOT, presented the department's most recent conceptual designs for the project at a St. Peter City Council work session March 1. While the local elected officials don't actually get a say in the final decisions, MnDOT does take feedback from the local entities affected.
The construction project is scheduled for 2024.
"We have the project here planned, and we’re working on the specifics," Wolf said. "We’ve been working with Le Sueur County, Blue Earth County, other project partners on this. We’re talking with you, the city of Mankato and the city of Eagle Lake."
The present conceptual designs, which Hasty emphasized will change during the pre-design phase in May, include a number of new features on the St. Peter to Mankato 22 route. Specifically, MnDOT is considering a roundabout at the 22 and Shanaska Creek Road intersection just south of St. Peter, three-lane stretches in some parts, and the addition of dozens of new turn lanes throughout the road span.
And, in conjunction with the road project, MnDOT intends to build a biking/walking trail, connecting Mankato's Sakatah Trail to St. Peter.
"A few of the main things we learned is that a three-lane section of some sort is desirable. A trail is desirable. Passing lanes probably make sense, but they didn’t detail precise reasons why they are necessary. Access modifications and intersection modifications are needed," Hasty said, speaking of a previous corridor study.
The roundabout intersection at 22 and Shanaska would be single lane, but would add turn lanes from and onto Hwy. 22 south. The idea would be to reduce crashes and reduce the severity of crashes at the intersection.
The main portion of the project will be a reconstruction from about 1,600 feet south of CSAH 57 to the Minnesota River Bridge. This is planned to be a three‐lane section consisting of many left and right turn lanes, as well as two areas for passing lanes. The segment of roadway between CSAH 26 (Wickersham) to the south limits of the reconstruction will be a full depth reclamation, in an attempt to match the reconstruction pavement life.
According to MnDOT's calculations, the changes proposed in the conceptual design could reduce crashes on the Hwy. 22 stretch by 78%, saving near $4 million in public dollars annually; there were 133 crashes (57 intersection related) over the course of a five-year study on the road. The changes would also be expected to reduce traffic delay by 71%, saving over $1 million in public dollars annually.
Trail
A trail, meanwhile, has been supported adamantly by local biking enthusiasts and others. The St. Peter City Council unanimously approved, at its March 9, 2020 meeting, a resolution in support of MnDOT’s exploration, planning and scoping of the potential trail that spring. Since that time, MnDOT and DNR have worked out responsibilities for the project, and MnDOT's Hasty has been working on a potential trail alignment.
The Minnesota River Trail was established by the Minnesota Legislature in 2012, running from Big Stone Lake State Park in western Minnesota to the city of Le Sueur. The gap between St. Peter and Mankato has been difficult to fill.
After the St. Peter City Council asked state officials to fully vet potential scenic trail options between St. Peter and Mankato, those officials returned to say that the only real option is along Hwy. 22.
Craig Beckman, of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, and MnDOT’s Hasty, along with St. Peter Community Development Director Russ Wille, informed the council in early 2020 that a trail in the Hwy. 22 right of way is the most viable possibility, because it disturbs the least amount of private properties.
“There were preliminary contacts with property owners on whether they’d be willing to part with some of their land to make way, and they mostly said under no circumstances would they be willing to do that,” Wille said in February 2020. “It’s important to remember the DNR cannot condemn private land for a trail. Everything must be negotiated. There have been a number of instances that the planning is done for something like this, and because of a handful of property owners, it doesn’t happen.”
According to the DNR, any trail would not be on the shoulder; there would be grade separation. It would be a minimum of 34 feet from the roadway, and if it needs to be closer in any spots, there would be a barrier between the trail and road. The trail would be multi-use, encompassing all seasons.
It would be up to the state agencies to foot the bill, unless either of the cities or one of the counties along the route wanted to contribute (Wille noted that the city of St. Peter would consider its own trail extension/improvement within city limits).
Hasty, at the recent March 1 City Council meeting, said that he's been working on the trail design and has found some places where it will be mandatory to push the trail away from the road, which would make many trail supporters happy. Hasty will be working to get an alignment finalized by the end of September: "I’d say there is a lot more to come on that."