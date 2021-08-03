The filing period for the Mayoral seat and three City Council seats in St. Peter opened July 27.
On the first day, Shanon Nowell, current city councilor, filed for mayor, as she said she would. Current Mayor Chuck Zieman has not yet filed. He did not respond to a request for comment from the St. Peter Herald regarding whether he would run for re-election.
In St. Peter Ward I, which encompasses the north half of town, there are two seats up for election. Ben Ranft and Remo Alexandri have both filed as candidates. Nowell is giving up her seat in the ward to run for mayor, while the other incumbent with his seat up this year, Ed Johnson, has not yet filed.
In St. Peter Ward II, which encompasses the south half of town, there is one seat up for election. David McGuire and Dustin Sharstrom have both filed for candidacy. The incumbent with a seat up for election, Stephen Grams, has not yet filed.
The filing period runs until 5 p.m. Aug. 10. Election Day for 2021 is Nov. 2.