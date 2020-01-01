The year 2020 in St. Peter will come with a variety of important, but very different tasks, from each of the local units of government.
The city of St. Peter will be working on the details of a new fire hall and likely turning to the community to approve a sales tax to help pay for the facility, instead of leaving the full brunt of the cost on property taxes. The St. Peter School District, meanwhile, needs a new superintendent, and it’s major mission in the first half of the year will be filling that role. And while Nicollet County doesn’t have any one project that stands above the rest, it has a number of facility and road needs to address.
The city
The city of St. Peter started considering a new fire hall for the St. Peter Volunteer Fire Department four years ago during a goal setting session. The project to build a new facility, replacing the current aging and too small one, has developed gradually since. Now, the city has land. The chosen 4.33-acre parcel was one of the top five sites in a site selection survey commissioned by the city, coming in at third place. The parcel is located at the northwest corner of the West Broadway Avenue and Sunrise Drive.
The next steps are designing the new fire hall and deciding how to pay for it. The latter may include a local option sales tax, which City Administrator Todd Prafke sees as a way to get outsiders to help pay, rather than just property owners in town. He noted that the fire hall is needed, not wanted, and a vote on the sales tax, which would come in November if approved this spring in the Minnesota Legislature, would be to give residents a different way of paying.
“It’s important for folks to realize that one way or another there has to be a fire hall,” he said. “What folks are voting on is ‘Are other people helping pay for it not?’”
In the coming months, the council will continue to discuss the project, and the city will offer opportunities for residents to check out design possibilities and provide feedback.
“We’ll have a couple activities, open houses, at the current fire hall, so people can see the limitations there, and we’ll also have some different possibilities of what the new one could look like,” Prafke said. “We’ll look at one of the first workshops of the year to go over all the details.”
While the fire hall stands out, there are plenty other projects on the city’s docket.
Streets, of course, is high among them. After chipping away at improvements two blocks at a time in 2018 and 2019, the city of St. Peter will continue work on North Third Street in 2020.
This time, the two block segment will be from Skaro Street to Livermore Street. A final two blocks are expected in 2021.
Meanwhile, farther north, a different section of North Third Street, near Alumacraft west of the Best Western, also needs reconstruction, according to city staff. There are some questions of how that should be paid for — with property owners on the hook according to city policy, but some feeling that it would be an unfair burden. Prafke said the council will be discussing how to handle the cost there in 2020, with potential construction coming at the end of the year, or more likely, in 2021.
An area Prafke said he’s looking forward to addressing in 2020 is the Amaresco project, a $2.6 million energy efficiency project the city conducted in 2017. The project included replacing all street lamps with LED lighting, as well as some ultraviolet improvements at the wastewater plant and other actions. In 2020, staff and the council will start going over the savings the city has seen from the project and what to expect going forward.
The data could help inform future decisions, Prafke noted, as new councilors coming in have expressed a desire to continue work on making the city environmentally sustainable.
A smaller project that will work toward that same goal in 2020 will be the installation of electric car chargers along Hwy. 169. A spot is already set out and prepared at the St. Peter Food Co-op and another spot is expected to be pinpointed in the heart of the downtown.
“We haven’t received the equipment yet, but as soon as we do, we’ll be putting one in at the Co-op,” Prafke said. “From a scope and scale perspective, it’s not humongous. But I think the thinking is right, because we think those kinds of projects can have a positive impact on businesses downtown and environmentally.”
The school district
In the early part of 2020, the St. Peter School District, namely its leadership staff and School Board, will be focusing on hiring a new superintendent — someone they hope will lead the district for years to come.
After an effective tenure in the district, former Superintendent Paul Peterson moved to Mankato Public Schools. His predecessor in St. Peter, Jeff Olson, stepped in as the interim superintendent for 2019-20, and he, along with a consulting company, is leading the process for the board to make a new hire.
“That’s going to be top of the schedule, particularly over the next couple months,” Olson said. “The key part will be in January. There will be a number of opportunities for staff, community and parents to give input. A big part will be identifying the key skills and attributes the School Board should be looking for. We’re closing the application process in late February, and then we’ll be conducting that multi-step interview process. The goal will be to have a person under contract at the March School Board meeting, (with the new hire) scheduled to start July 2020. It’s a lot of work in a short window.”
Beyond the superintendent search, the School Board will have an important decision to make related to the district’s operating levy. All school districts have operating levies, but the community must vote to approve anything above the state’s maximum allocation. Extra operating dollars means the district can afford more teachers and/or more diverse programming and offerings.
The current operating referendum, which is $180 per student pupil above the state threshold, expires in 2021. Many districts go out for a vote a year early, so they can get the community’s answer and better plan for when the current levy expires. Olson said there is no doubt the School Board will call for a referendum; the question will be whether to ask for the same amount as the current operating levy, or ask for more, considering rising expenses and inflation.
He noted that the St. Peter School District has a lower operating levy than the average in the state and region.
Other considerations for district leaders in 2020 will be the academic side. Staff will continue pursue ways to rise state assessment scores higher, as always, while also aiming to close the district’s achievement gap. Part of the latter is addressing equity in the classroom and being continually mindful of the growing diversity in the student population.
A big discussion Olson expects the School Board to have early in the year will be around vocational studies and career and college readiness. The question will be whether the district needs to increase and enhance its offerings in trades, like metal work, culinary arts, agriculture and more. The course registration guide for the 2020-21 school year needs to be available to students by the end of January, so the board will be having immediate discussions on the topic.
“I think it’s really critical that we have options that prepare our students for, not only jobs on a statewide-regional scope, but also jobs available in our own school district area and community,” Olson said.
The county
The county has a number of mid-range projects to work on in 2020. Several of them are tied to facilities.
The construction of a new parking lot at the county campus in St. Peter was hoped to be completed in 2019, but the fall was too short, and finish had to be moved to early 2020. According to County Administrator Ryan Krosch, the project is half done and will be done in the spring, with about 75 additional stalls.
Meanwhile, the Board of County Commissioners is looking at what to do with the Human Services and Probation building in North Mankato. The facility is deteriorating, and at the very least needs a new roof and plenty maintenance. Since the cost for fixing up the current building is likely to be significant, the board and staff are looking at the possibility of a new building, which would include the cost of buying new land, but would have the benefit of selling the old building and land. The commissioners will be discussing what to do in early 2002.
Another building that needs work is the Public Works facility in St. Peter. The county is further away from work on that one, but in 2020, an architecture firm will be hired to consider the kind of facility that department will need going into the future, in addition to the acreage needed when considering storage and other needs.
“We’ll provide some recommendations to best meet current and future needs.,” Krosch said. “That’ll be going throughout 2020.”
Beyond the buildings will be the roads for Nicollet County in 2020.
Krosch said the county has about $9.2 million in road reconstruction planned for 2020. About half of that comes from the state aid the county gets, while the other half is coming from natural disaster assistance. County Engineer Seth Greenwood was able to secure the latter funds in 2019 after a number of flooding problems impacted the area.
The major projects are outside of the St. Peter area.
County Road 12, north of Courtland, has been underwater for a couple years now, due to a slew that has gone over the road with no natural outlet. In 2019, the county hired an engineer to plan for reconstruction, and that plan will start in 2020, not finishing until the end of 2021.
Another project stemming from natural disaster is County Road 14, near New Ulm. Rains washed out a steep slope underneath the road there, and the county has been doing temporary repairs since. A project in 2020 will aim to do more permanent repairs.
Outside of the physical work to be done, Krosch and county leaders hope to enhance the county’s communication in 2020. They’ll aim to use a number of avenues to reach more people.
“We started providing a countywide newsletter in 2019, and we plan to continue that in 2020,” Krosch said. “And then we’re also going to be enhancing our social media presence on Facebook and other sites.”