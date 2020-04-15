As coronavirus spreads across the state and nonessential businesses and services remain closed, few groups are more vulnerable to both economic and public health impacts than those with disabilities.
While some disabled Americans have been able to access other government programs, others have a much more difficult time and rely heavily on the money they make by working at organizations now closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Many of our clients keep asking, ‘when can we come to work?’” said Katie Neegard, of Waseca-based Jobs Plus, which serves disabled adults. “Getting paycheck is hugely important to them.”
But it isn’t just their clients’ lost of paychecks. Funding normally coming into organizations that serve disabled adults has stopped because of the closures.
Some advocates have raised concerns that if funding is not continued, habilitation and rehabilitation organizations will come under such financial duress that they will be unable to resume regular services when the pandemic passes. That could undo decades of progress toward a institutional disability care model that is designed to empower, not restrict, the opportunities of disabled persons, according to Julie Johnson, president of the Minnesota Organization for Habilitation and Rehabilitation.
“We simply cannot come back from this crisis with a decimated infrastructure for these crucial community disability services, where people with disabilities will not have access to innovative, individualized supports during the day,” Johnson said in a prepared statement.
Grants from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Minnesota Department of Human Services fund several private nonprofits throughout the region to serve adults with both physical disabilities. The largest of those groups, Cedar Valley Services, has roughly 250 staff members and 350 clients. Founded in 1960, Cedar Valley currently has offices in Albert Lea, Austin and Owatonna, and its reach extends across south central Minnesota, and into Rice County.
Other regional providers of services for the disabled include Jobs Plus, and Le Sueur County Development Services, based in Waterville. All three programs help disabled persons to maximize their skills and talents through work.
While work forms the core of the services provided by all three local community organizations, it is just one part of a holistic approach to helping the disabled live fulfilling lives, along with socialization and community building activities.
All three programs halted services in the middle of March. At Cedar Valley and Jobs Plus, some essential staff have continued to work, while Le Sueur County Development Services has thus far continued to pay staff, even though they aren’t working.
The decision to suspend those services wasn’t difficult, according to Jobs Plus’ Katie Neegard. Many of its clients have underlying health conditions, sometimes related to their disability, that leave them particularly susceptible to the coronavirus.
Cedar Valley Program Director Rich Pavek said that about 80% of his staff have continued to come to work. From providing custodial services to working in food processing to operating public transit, Cedar Valley provides many essential services.
But it’s facing significant financial challenges as a result of the shutdown. The organization has more than 500 employees and it isn’t eligible for several major programs designed to help small businesses and their furloughed employees.
Meanwhile, the organization doesn’t pay into the state unemployment system, so it must pay benefits out of its own pocket. Some of its employees have had to file for unemployment as schools closed and they were unable to find childcare for their kids.
Smaller organizations haven’t faced some of those challenges, or have had opportunities to access help that Cedar Valley hasn’t. For example, Le Sueur County Rehabilitation Services has been able to apply for help from the federal government’s small business loan program.
Legislative possibilities
Sen. Jim Abeler, R-Anoka, has introduced an amendment that would provide fixed, retroactive payments for disability care equal to 50% of past care provided. Abeler’s amendment would be added to a bill he introduced earlier in the session with Sen. John Hoffman, DFL-Champlin.
The House Long Term Care subcommittee’s chair Rep. Jennifer Schultz, DFL-Duluth is the lead author of the Abeler-Hoffman bill in the House. Rep. Todd Lippert, DFL-Northfield, serves as Schultz’s deputy.
Lippert said that he’s very concerned about the issue and has worked with Abeler, Hoffman and Schultz to address it. He hopes that legislators will be able to come to swift agreement.
“We need to make sure that people with disabilities have access to the care and support that they need,” he said. “State funding needs to continue for organizations that support people with disabilities, so they are there when more services can be provided again.”