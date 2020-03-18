Due to current state and federal emergency declarations and guidance about limiting unnecessary person-to-person contact, effective Thursday, March 19, Nicollet County will be modifying how it delivers services to the public.
The county will not be allowing public entry to most county buildings until further notice, exceptions being the County Government Center for court and probation services only and the County Sheriff’s Office.
"Nicollet County remains open to serving the public and will now do so through telephone, email, and online services available through our website: www.co.nicollet.mn.us," stated a release from the county Wednesday afternoon.
According to County Administrator Ryan Krosch, “These are unprecedented times requiring unprecedented measures. Closing county buildings to the public is being done to protect the health of our employees and residents and to help do our part in reducing the spread of the coronavirus. We are doing everything we can to still provide county services to those who need them while also trying to limit person-to-person contact. We are still open for business, just not in the traditional way.”
More information on how county services are being modified will be available on the county's website and Facebook page. The public can also call the main county phone number of 507-934-6800 and be directed to the correct office.