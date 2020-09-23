Livestock Showcase
Due to the work of many volunteers and the generous donations of our community partners, Nicollet County 4-H was able to successfully host in-person livestock shows for beef, dairy, goat, poultry, rabbit, sheet and swine on August 4-6, 2020, at the Nicollet County Fairgrounds. Forty-eight 4-H members participated. In addition, livestock exhibitors had the opportunity to take part in livestock interviews in a new way - virtually! Participants heard from a guest speaker and past 4-H members and then competed in a trivia contest to test their knowledge of animals.
Eight Cloverbud members showed their animal exhibits. They included Briea Jaeger (dairy, poultry), Colton LeBrun (beef), Dominic Yost (beef, sheep), Mason Norell (swine), Chloe Schwab (swine), Isaac Rodning (swine), Jorgen Anthony (sheep), and Paxton Grussendorf (sheep). All Cloverbuds received the multicolored Cloverbud participation ribbon.
The quality of this year’s projects resulted in well-deserved blue ribbons for every exhibit, meaning that all 4-H members who have completed Grade 3 had the option to advance to the state virtual livestock showcase, September 8-13, 2020. The following received Champion and Reserve Champion honors:
Beef
Bucket Calf
Champion Braedon Lambrecht
Reserve Champion Lydia Yost
Prospect Calf
Champion Noah Klaseus
Reserve Champion Kyla Yost
Breeding Heifer
Champion Noah Klaseus
Reserve Champion Kassidi Gomez
Market Heifer
Champion Jaylin Yost
Dairy Steer
Champion Jared Beranek
Beef Showmanship
Champion Junior (Grades 3-5) Jaylin Yost
Champion intermediate (Grades 6-8) Allee Johnson
Champion Senior (Grades 9+) Noah Klaseus
Beef Interviews
Champion Junior (Grades K-6) Eli Yost
Reserve Champion Junior (Grades K-6) Dominic Yost
Champion Senior (Grade 7+) Kyla Yost
Reserve Champion Senior (Grade 7+) Lydia Yost
Dairy
Diary Cow
Champion Tarik Gavranovic
Reserve Champion Jasenko Gavranovic
Honorable Mention, Addy Jaeger
Dairy Showmanship
Champion Junior (Grades 3-5) Addy Jaeger
Champion intermediate (Grades 6-8) Lydia Yost
Champion Senior (Grades 9+) Jasenko Gavranovic
Dairy Interviews
Champion Junior (Grades K-6) Karlijn Spangenberg
Champion Senior (Grade 7+) Makayla Moline
Reserve Champion Senior (Grade 7+) Kyla Yost
Goat
Meat Goat Breeding Doe
Champion Allee Johnson
Market Goat
Champion Katelyn Soost
Reserve Champion Jenna Keltgen
Goat Showmanship
Champion Intermediate (Grades 6-8) Allee Johnson
Reserve Champion Intermediate (Grades 6-8) Katelyn Soost
Goat Interviews
Champion Senior (Grade 7+) Katelyn Soost
Poultry
Egg Production
Champion Addy Jaeger
Reserve Champion Emmalie Fluegge
Market Chickens
Champion Kaleb Schwartz
Breeding Waterfowl (Ducks)
Champion Cole Schwartz
Champion Market Waterfowl (Geese)
Champion Cole Schwartz
Poultry Showmanship
Champion Junior (Grades 3-5) Addy Jaeger
Champion Senior (Grades 9+) Cole Schwartz
Poultry Interviews
Champion Junior (Grades K-6) Emmalie Fluegge
Champion Senior (Grade 7+) Kaleb Schwartz
Reserve Champion Senior (Grade 7+) Cole Schwartz
Rabbit
Small Breed Rabbit
Champion Megan Soost
Reserve Champion Makayla Moline
Large Breed Rabbit
Champion Abby Carlson
Rabbit Showmanship
Champion Junior (Grade 3-5) Megan Soost
Champion Intermediate (Grade 6-8) Katelyn Soost
Senior Champion (Grade 9+) Makayla Moline
Senior Reserve Champion (Grade 9+) Michael Moline
Rabbit Interviews
Champion Junior (Grades K-6) Megan Soost
Champion Senior (Grade 7+) Mackenzie Moline
Reserve Champion Senior (Grade 7+) Michael Moline
Sheep
Lamb Lead
Champion Intermediate (Grade 6-8) Mackenzie Moline
Wether Dam (Breeding)
Champion Bennett DeBlieck
Reserve Champion Elijah Yost
Market Lamb
Champion Trent Fluegge
Reserve Champion Shannon Soost
Market Trio of Lambs
Champion Shannon Soost
Sheep Showmanship
Champion Junior (Grade 3-5) Emmalie Fluegge
Reserve Champion Junior (Grade 3-5) Jaylin Yost
Champion Intermediate (Grade 6-8) Katelyn Soost
Reserve Champion Intermediate (Grade 6-8) Mackenzie Moline
Champion Senior (Grade 9+) Shannon Soost
Reserve Champion Senior (Grade 9+) Trent Fluegge
Honorable Mention Senior (Grade 9+) Bennett DeBlieck
Sheep Interviews
Champion Junior (Grades K-6) Karlijn Spangenberg
Reserve Champion Junior (Grades K-6) Emmalie Fluegge
Champion Senior (Grade 7+) Trent Fluegge
Reserve Champion Senior (Grade 7+) Mackenzie Moline
Swine
Breeding Gilt
Champion Samantha Schwab
Reserve Champion Ben Radke
Purebred Market Barrow
Champion Audra Bastian
Reserve Champion Makayla Moline
Crossbred Market Barrow
Champion Samanatha Schwab
Reserve Champion Aiden Rodning
Market Gilt
Champion Ben Radke
Reserve Champion Allie Schwab
Swine Showmanship
Champion Junior (Grade 3-5) Marah Schwab
Champion Intermediate (Grade 6-8), Aiden Rodning
Reserve Champion Intermediate (Grade 6-8) Mackenzie Moline
Champion Senior (Grade 9+) Carter Rodning
Reserve Champion Senior (Grade 9+) Aidan Bastian
Swine Interviews
Champion Junior (Grades K-6) Marah Schwab
Reserve Champion Junior (Grades K-6) Chloe Schwab
Champion Senior (Grade 7+) Samantha Schwab
Reserve Champion Senior (Grade 7+) Makayla Moline
General Projects Showcase
Twenty-eight 4-H members submitted 78 exhibits online for the general projects showcase. They were judged live by Zoom on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020.
Although the number of exhibits was significantly smaller than in past years, these 4-H members put their best work forward and it showed. They presented an impressive array of general exhibits demonstrating what they have been working on and learning about all year in their project areas
Nine Cloverbud members (Grade K-2) showed us exhibits that included sewn clothes, ukulele playing, a crop ecosystem, apple seed planting, garden stones, legos, exploring rabbits, art, ice cream and a calf! They included: Darby Bublitz, Brielle Cooney, Mason Norell, Hollis Hangartner, Dominic Yost, Jorgen Anthony, Ali Dallmann, Janessa Kruse, and Amelia Kruse. All Cloverbuds received the multicolored Cloverbud participation ribbon.
The quality of this year’s projects resulted in well deserved blue ribbons for every exhibit, meaning that all 4-H members who have completed Grade 3 had the option to advance to the state virtual general virtual showcase, Aug. 31-Sept. 3. The following received Champion and Reserve Champion honors:
Aerospace
Champion Blake Pribyl (Grades 3-6) for his airplane project
Clothing and Textiles/Clothes You Make
Champion Madeline Cooney in (Grades 6-8) for her summer dress
Crafts & Fine Arts
Champion Cole Dallman (Grades 3-5) for his milk jug/tractor seat stool
Reserve Champion Lydia Yost (Grades 6-8) for her poured painting
Entomology
Champion Audrey Beranek (Grades 9+) for her insect collecting project
Exploring Animals
Champion Blake Pribyl (Grades 6-8) for his garter snake project
Food and Nutrition
Champion Megan Soost (Grades 3-5) for her elephant ear pastry
Reserve Champion Stella Bublitz (Grades 3-5) for her applesauce mold project
Champion Kathryn Cooney (Grades 6-8) for her lemon meringue pie
Reserve Champion Blake Pribyl (Grades 6-8) for his cheesecake
Food Preservation
Champion Kaleb Schwartz (Grades 9+) for his jam
Reserve Champion Grant Pribyl (Grades 9+) for his applesauce
Honorable mention Emmalie Fluegge (Grades 3-5) for her jam
Food Review
Champion Blake Pribyl (Grades 6-8) for his New York strip steak meal
Reserve Champion Charlie Von Bank (Grades 3-5) for his chicken, rice and broccoli meal
Geology
Champion Bethany Janssen (Grades 9+) for her Minnesota bedrock project
Performing Arts
Champion Stella Bublitz (Grades 3-5) for her performance of the poem “Unity”
Champion Blake Pribyl (Grades 6-8) for his piano performance of Moonlight Sonata.
Champion Grant Pribyl (Grades 9+) for his piano performance of Dragon Slayer
Pet Show
Champion Grant Pribyl for his cat
Reserve Champion Bethany Janssen for her guinea pig
Photography
Champion Megan Soost (Grades 3-5) for her photography of a butterfly
Reserve Champion Braedon Lambrecht (Grades 3-5) for his photography of clouds and water
Quilting
Champion Emmalie Fluegge (Grades 3-5) for her rail fence quilt
Scrapbooking
Champion Bethany Janssen (Grades 9+) for her grade school scrapbook project
Shop
Champion Elijah Yost (Grades 3-5) for his wood box
Youth Leadership
Champion Bethany Janssen (Grades 9+) for her work on the FCCLA State Executive Council.
Dog Showcase
On Aug. 29, three Nicollet County 4-H youth participated in a Mankato-area county-level dog showcase at the Faribault County Fairgrounds. The results:
Eleise Caya with her dog Bella earned blue ribbons in Foundation Obedience and Foundation Rally. Lillian Caya with her dog Fuzzball earned blue ribbons in Foundation Obedience and Foundation Rally. Annalise Jenson with her dog Sammy earned a blue ribbon in Pre-Advanced Rally and red ribbons in Novice Obedience & Elementary Agility.
Engineer Design Challenge Showcase
The 2020 4-H Engineering Design Challenge 2-step task was to design and build a Rube Goldberg-type of machine that lands a spaceship on Mars and collects a sample from the surface.
Nicollet County 4-H's Team Copernicus (Level 1: Grades 6-8) participated in the virtual 4-H Engineering Design Challenge competition on Aug. 3. Team members Karlijn Spangenberg, Micah Stoll, Lydia Yost, and Elijah Yost earned the Excellence in Presentation Award for their team story and presentation.