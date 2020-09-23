Livestock Showcase

Due to the work of many volunteers and the generous donations of our community partners, Nicollet County 4-H was able to successfully host in-person livestock shows for beef, dairy, goat, poultry, rabbit, sheet and swine on August 4-6, 2020, at the Nicollet County Fairgrounds. Forty-eight 4-H members participated. In addition, livestock exhibitors had the opportunity to take part in livestock interviews in a new way - virtually! Participants heard from a guest speaker and past 4-H members and then competed in a trivia contest to test their knowledge of animals.

Eight Cloverbud members showed their animal exhibits. They included Briea Jaeger (dairy, poultry), Colton LeBrun (beef), Dominic Yost (beef, sheep), Mason Norell (swine), Chloe Schwab (swine), Isaac Rodning (swine), Jorgen Anthony (sheep), and Paxton Grussendorf (sheep). All Cloverbuds received the multicolored Cloverbud participation ribbon.

The quality of this year’s projects resulted in well-deserved blue ribbons for every exhibit, meaning that all 4-H members who have completed Grade 3 had the option to advance to the state virtual livestock showcase, September 8-13, 2020. The following received Champion and Reserve Champion honors:

Beef

Bucket Calf

Champion Braedon Lambrecht

Reserve Champion Lydia Yost

Prospect Calf

Champion Noah Klaseus

Reserve Champion Kyla Yost

Breeding Heifer

Champion Noah Klaseus

Reserve Champion Kassidi Gomez

Market Heifer

Champion Jaylin Yost

Dairy Steer

Champion Jared Beranek

Beef Showmanship

Champion Junior (Grades 3-5) Jaylin Yost

Champion intermediate (Grades 6-8) Allee Johnson

Champion Senior (Grades 9+) Noah Klaseus

Beef Interviews

Champion Junior (Grades K-6) Eli Yost

Reserve Champion Junior (Grades K-6) Dominic Yost

Champion Senior (Grade 7+) Kyla Yost

Reserve Champion Senior (Grade 7+) Lydia Yost

Dairy

Diary Cow

Champion Tarik Gavranovic

Reserve Champion Jasenko Gavranovic

Honorable Mention, Addy Jaeger

Dairy Showmanship

Champion Junior (Grades 3-5) Addy Jaeger

Champion intermediate (Grades 6-8) Lydia Yost

Champion Senior (Grades 9+) Jasenko Gavranovic

Dairy Interviews

Champion Junior (Grades K-6) Karlijn Spangenberg

Champion Senior (Grade 7+) Makayla Moline

Reserve Champion Senior (Grade 7+) Kyla Yost

Goat

Meat Goat Breeding Doe

Champion Allee Johnson

Market Goat

Champion Katelyn Soost

Reserve Champion Jenna Keltgen

Goat Showmanship

Champion Intermediate (Grades 6-8) Allee Johnson

Reserve Champion Intermediate (Grades 6-8) Katelyn Soost

Goat Interviews

Champion Senior (Grade 7+) Katelyn Soost

Poultry

Egg Production

Champion Addy Jaeger

Reserve Champion Emmalie Fluegge

Market Chickens

Champion Kaleb Schwartz

Breeding Waterfowl (Ducks)

Champion Cole Schwartz

Champion Market Waterfowl (Geese)

Champion Cole Schwartz

Poultry Showmanship

Champion Junior (Grades 3-5) Addy Jaeger

Champion Senior (Grades 9+) Cole Schwartz

Poultry Interviews

Champion Junior (Grades K-6) Emmalie Fluegge

Champion Senior (Grade 7+) Kaleb Schwartz

Reserve Champion Senior (Grade 7+) Cole Schwartz

Rabbit

Small Breed Rabbit

Champion Megan Soost

Reserve Champion Makayla Moline

Large Breed Rabbit

Champion Abby Carlson

Rabbit Showmanship

Champion Junior (Grade 3-5) Megan Soost

Champion Intermediate (Grade 6-8) Katelyn Soost

Senior Champion (Grade 9+) Makayla Moline

Senior Reserve Champion (Grade 9+) Michael Moline

Rabbit Interviews

Champion Junior (Grades K-6) Megan Soost

Champion Senior (Grade 7+) Mackenzie Moline

Reserve Champion Senior (Grade 7+) Michael Moline

Sheep

Lamb Lead

Champion Intermediate (Grade 6-8) Mackenzie Moline

Wether Dam (Breeding)

Champion Bennett DeBlieck

Reserve Champion Elijah Yost

Market Lamb

Champion Trent Fluegge

Reserve Champion Shannon Soost

Market Trio of Lambs

Champion Shannon Soost

Sheep Showmanship

Champion Junior (Grade 3-5) Emmalie Fluegge

Reserve Champion Junior (Grade 3-5) Jaylin Yost

Champion Intermediate (Grade 6-8) Katelyn Soost

Reserve Champion Intermediate (Grade 6-8) Mackenzie Moline

Champion Senior (Grade 9+) Shannon Soost

Reserve Champion Senior (Grade 9+) Trent Fluegge

Honorable Mention Senior (Grade 9+) Bennett DeBlieck

Sheep Interviews

Champion Junior (Grades K-6) Karlijn Spangenberg

Reserve Champion Junior (Grades K-6) Emmalie Fluegge

Champion Senior (Grade 7+) Trent Fluegge

Reserve Champion Senior (Grade 7+) Mackenzie Moline

Swine

Breeding Gilt

Champion Samantha Schwab

Reserve Champion Ben Radke

Purebred Market Barrow

Champion Audra Bastian

Reserve Champion Makayla Moline

Crossbred Market Barrow

Champion Samanatha Schwab

Reserve Champion Aiden Rodning

Market Gilt

Champion Ben Radke

Reserve Champion Allie Schwab

Swine Showmanship

Champion Junior (Grade 3-5) Marah Schwab

Champion Intermediate (Grade 6-8), Aiden Rodning

Reserve Champion Intermediate (Grade 6-8) Mackenzie Moline

Champion Senior (Grade 9+) Carter Rodning

Reserve Champion Senior (Grade 9+) Aidan Bastian

Swine Interviews

Champion Junior (Grades K-6) Marah Schwab

Reserve Champion Junior (Grades K-6) Chloe Schwab

Champion Senior (Grade 7+) Samantha Schwab

Reserve Champion Senior (Grade 7+) Makayla Moline

General Projects Showcase

Twenty-eight 4-H members submitted 78 exhibits online for the general projects showcase. They were judged live by Zoom on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020.

Although the number of exhibits was significantly smaller than in past years, these 4-H members put their best work forward and it showed. They presented an impressive array of general exhibits demonstrating what they have been working on and learning about all year in their project areas

Nine Cloverbud members (Grade K-2) showed us exhibits that included sewn clothes, ukulele playing, a crop ecosystem, apple seed planting, garden stones, legos, exploring rabbits, art, ice cream and a calf! They included: Darby Bublitz, Brielle Cooney, Mason Norell, Hollis Hangartner, Dominic Yost, Jorgen Anthony, Ali Dallmann, Janessa Kruse, and Amelia Kruse. All Cloverbuds received the multicolored Cloverbud participation ribbon.

The quality of this year’s projects resulted in well deserved blue ribbons for every exhibit, meaning that all 4-H members who have completed Grade 3 had the option to advance to the state virtual general virtual showcase, Aug. 31-Sept. 3. The following received Champion and Reserve Champion honors:

Aerospace

Champion Blake Pribyl (Grades 3-6) for his airplane project

Clothing and Textiles/Clothes You Make

Champion Madeline Cooney in (Grades 6-8) for her summer dress

Crafts & Fine Arts

Champion Cole Dallman (Grades 3-5) for his milk jug/tractor seat stool

Reserve Champion Lydia Yost (Grades 6-8) for her poured painting

Entomology

Champion Audrey Beranek (Grades 9+) for her insect collecting project

Exploring Animals

Champion Blake Pribyl (Grades 6-8) for his garter snake project

Food and Nutrition

Champion Megan Soost (Grades 3-5) for her elephant ear pastry

Reserve Champion Stella Bublitz (Grades 3-5) for her applesauce mold project

Champion Kathryn Cooney (Grades 6-8) for her lemon meringue pie

Reserve Champion Blake Pribyl (Grades 6-8) for his cheesecake

Food Preservation

Champion Kaleb Schwartz (Grades 9+) for his jam

Reserve Champion Grant Pribyl (Grades 9+) for his applesauce

Honorable mention Emmalie Fluegge (Grades 3-5) for her jam

Food Review

Champion Blake Pribyl (Grades 6-8) for his New York strip steak meal

Reserve Champion Charlie Von Bank (Grades 3-5) for his chicken, rice and broccoli meal

Geology

Champion Bethany Janssen (Grades 9+) for her Minnesota bedrock project

Performing Arts

Champion Stella Bublitz (Grades 3-5) for her performance of the poem “Unity”

Champion Blake Pribyl (Grades 6-8) for his piano performance of Moonlight Sonata.

Champion Grant Pribyl (Grades 9+) for his piano performance of Dragon Slayer

Pet Show

Champion Grant Pribyl for his cat

Reserve Champion Bethany Janssen for her guinea pig

Photography

Champion Megan Soost (Grades 3-5) for her photography of a butterfly

Reserve Champion Braedon Lambrecht (Grades 3-5) for his photography of clouds and water

Quilting

Champion Emmalie Fluegge (Grades 3-5) for her rail fence quilt

Scrapbooking

Champion Bethany Janssen (Grades 9+) for her grade school scrapbook project

Shop

Champion Elijah Yost (Grades 3-5) for his wood box

Youth Leadership

Champion Bethany Janssen (Grades 9+) for her work on the FCCLA State Executive Council.

Dog Showcase

On Aug. 29, three Nicollet County 4-H youth participated in a Mankato-area county-level dog showcase at the Faribault County Fairgrounds. The results:

Eleise Caya with her dog Bella earned blue ribbons in Foundation Obedience and Foundation Rally. Lillian Caya with her dog Fuzzball earned blue ribbons in Foundation Obedience and Foundation Rally. Annalise Jenson with her dog Sammy earned a blue ribbon in Pre-Advanced Rally and red ribbons in Novice Obedience & Elementary Agility.

Engineer Design Challenge Showcase

The 2020 4-H Engineering Design Challenge 2-step task was to design and build a Rube Goldberg-type of machine that lands a spaceship on Mars and collects a sample from the surface.

Nicollet County 4-H's Team Copernicus (Level 1: Grades 6-8) participated in the virtual 4-H Engineering Design Challenge competition on Aug. 3. Team members Karlijn Spangenberg, Micah Stoll, Lydia Yost, and Elijah Yost earned the Excellence in Presentation Award for their team story and presentation.

Nicollet County Extension apologizes for any unintentional misspellings, mistakes or omissions in these results. If you find any errors, contact Dianna Kennedy, Nicollet County 4-H Extension Educator, at 507-934-7831 or kenn0726@umn.edu. Thank you!

