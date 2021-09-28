The Nicollet County Adolescent Chemical Wellness Advocates (ACWA) coalition has been awarded a five-year Drug-Free Communities (DFC) Support Program grant by the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, in cooperation with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
ACWA is one of two coalitions in Minnesota receiving a new award in 2021. The DFC Support Program provides grants up to $125,000 per year for five years to community coalitions to strengthen the infrastructure among local partners to create and sustain a reduction in local youth substance use. After five years, community coalitions may re-compete for another five-year cycle.
ACWA was formed in early 2019 to address the issue of increased substance use in Nicollet County schools. The community subsequently formed a grassroots coalition to understand and develop interventions to prevent underage substance use.
ACWA will use DFC Support Program funding to mobilize partners from across the community with the ultimate goals of advocating for policy changes and implementing environmental prevention strategies that reduce youth access to, and availability of, alcohol, tobacco, and other drugs.
Recognizing that local problems need local solutions, DFC-funded coalitions engage multiple sectors of the community and employ a variety of environmental strategies to address local drug problems. AWCA has active participants from St. Peter Public Schools, Mankato Public Schools, North Mankato Police, St. Peter Police, Counseling Services of Southern Minnesota, Sioux Trails Mental Health Center, River’s Edge Hospital, Mayo Clinic Health System, Nicollet County Health and Human Services, Nicollet County Community Corrections, the Nicollet County Attorney's Office, and several others. By involving the community in a solution-oriented approach, DFC also helps those youth at risk for substance use recognize the majority of our Nation’s youth choose not to use drugs.
ACWA is currently partnering with community organizations to host two educational events focusing on the detection and prevention of substance abuse to help keep young people, families, and communities safe. Presentations will be provided by Tall Cop, an organization with the purpose of educating communities on alcohol trends and ways to prevent underage substance use. A professional seminar open to health care professionals, educators, law enforcement, social workers, treatment providers, child service workers, and others will take place at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 7.
To learn more about the professional seminar, visit https://bit.ly/3kYeZfa. A community discussion geared toward parents, grandparents, guardians, and community members will be held that evening from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the same location. Information and registration for the free community portion can be found here: https://bit.ly/2Veoa09.
For more information about the Drug Free Communities grant or Nicollet County’s Adolescent Chemical Wellness Advocates, please contact: Bree Allen, Public Health Supervisor Nicollet County Health and Human Services 507-934-7177 breanna.allen@co.nicollet.mn.us.